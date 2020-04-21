Released WWE Superstar teases a move to Impact Wrestling

Luke Gallows (far left) with the Aces & Eights

WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were among the few notable names who were released by the company, as a cost-cutting measure due to the massive COVID-19 outbreak around the world.

While we don't know what's next in store for the majority of the released WWE Superstars, Anderson and Gallows have been dropping hints all over social media regarding their next destination in the world of pro wrestling.

The current belief is that both Anderson & Gallows will be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, the latter has now teased the possibility of a return to Impact Wrestling, as well.

Luke Gallows teases a possible return to Impact Wrestling

Following Luke Gallows' initial release from WWE in 2010, the former Straight Edge Society disciple made his way over to Impact Wrestling and aligned himself with the infamous Aces & Eights faction.

Gallows made his promotional debut under the alias of D.O.C (Dictator of Chaos) and was a vital part of the Aces & Eights along with the likes of Bully Ray, Knux, Taz, D'Lo Brown, and other notable names.

The former 'Dictator of Chaos' took to Twitter and posted an image of himself in his Aces & Eights attire, teasing towards a potential return to Impact Wrestling.

Here is what Gallows posted on Twitter:

On a recent edition of the Talk'n Shop podcast, the former RAW Tag Team Champion didn't reveal much about his and Anderson's next potential move. However, Gallows did claim that the former Bullet Club pairing will explode once they eventually make their returns.

Advertisement

What's next for Anderson and Gallows?

Since being released by WWE, Luke Gallows hadn't teased much about his next potential move in the pro wrestling world. However, his tag team partner Karl Anderson has been teasing the return of 'The Machine Gun' moniker and a potential return to the Bullet Club, as well.

Prior to signing with WWE, the former 2-time RAW Tag Team Champions were vital parts of the Bullet Club and captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships on three different occasions for the faction. Not only did Anderson and Gallows share the ring with some of the finest NJPW tag teams but the duo also made an impact on various Wrestle Kingdom events, as well.

While it is likely for Anderson and Gallows to return back to NJPW and align themselves with the Bullet Club, the dynamic tag-team duo could be open to a move to Impact Wrestling.