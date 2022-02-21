5 recently released WWE Superstars who are yet to return to the ring 

WWE recently released several superstars as part of their extensive layoffs. This was done due to COVID-19 and the company’s general wish to trim down the roster.

The released WWE Superstars' treatment was slammed by fans, with many also questioning the logic behind letting fan-favorites and elite workers leave.

Under an agreement with the company, the released WWE Superstars can compete in other promotions after a brief sabbatical. Many have jumped to new pastures since their release, with AEW being the main home for the victims of the layoff. Others, like Mickie James, have returned to alternate promotions and are currently title-holders.

However, some wrestlers who left are yet to return to the squared circle. Fans are keeping a close eye on them to try and see where they might end up exhibiting their craft.

Here are five recently released WWE Superstars whose returns to the ring are still in the works.

#5 In our list of recently released WWE Superstars who are yet to return to the ring: Lars Sullivan

Dylan Miley, known as Lars Sullivan under the umbrella of Connecticut, was released by the company in February 2021. Before that, however, he was in the middle of a considerable push. Lars was portrayed as a monstrous heel who dominated his opponents in the ring.

Unfortunately, the series of controversies surrounding his personal life did little to benefit his wrestling career. Misogynistic and racist comments from him on the internet surfaced to a hostile reaction, and his appearance in a controversial adult film did not help his case either.

Miley’s release was thus a foregone conclusion before it even happened. He was released quietly and without acknowledgment on the company's website. Subsequently, the released superstar hinted that his wrestling career might be over.

