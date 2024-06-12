Remember when John Cena defended his WWE Title in a tense setup? Revisiting the anxious moment

The WWE vs. ECW angle in 2006 had the fans at the edge of their seats, and John Cena was caught right in the middle of it. While some cheered him, others seemed to be leaning toward the opposite direction. Even WWE fans started booing Cena and cheering Triple H in 2006.

Coming to ECW One Night Stand on June 11th, 2006, which emanated from Hammerstein Ballroom, The Champ put the WWE Championship on the line against ECW's Rob Van Dam. The negative reaction was much tenser than what he had faced previously, with fans constantly chanting "F**k You, Cena," and "Cena Can't Wrestle," among other things.

In addition to the chants and boos, ECW fans kept throwing John Cena's t-shirt back at him in the ring. The hostility reached such a level that Cena spoke to the referee about it, but regardless, the crowd couldn't break him.

Later on, Cena tried different moves to bring the crowd to his side, but nothing worked. Finally, The Champ lost the match to Rob Van Dam due to Edge's interference to put an end to the anxious moment.

John Cena's entrance at the event is considered to be one of the iconic entrances in professional wrestling history. He walked through the raucous crowd while holding the WWE Championship overhead, not showing any signs of acknowledgment of the hate he received.

John Cena's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL marked the beginning of Triple H's era and had to be one for the books. Well, Triple H pulled it off when he brought together some of the biggest names in WWE's history in the same ring.

The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns were already present for Night 2's main event. However, The Champ and The Undertaker made an appearance to help Cody Rhodes!

The Champ executed Attitude Adjustments on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa but was hit with a Rock Bottom from The Rock. However, The Undertaker demolished the latter with a Chokeslam!

