Remember when Kim Orton blasted a female WWE Star following a controversial spot? Breaking down the 3 years old incident

Three years ago, Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, took to social media to let Alexa Bliss know that she "f****d up." It was quite the statement to make, but then she was justified. Alexa Bliss had just pinned her husband with the help of 'The Fiend.' The demonic plans she curated to defeat The Viper are what horror dreams are made of!

So, what exactly happened? If you have been following WWE for the last five years, you'll remember The Viper was in a storyline with Alexa Bliss and 'The Fiend' from October 2020 to April 2021. At WWE TLC 2020, The Viper set 'The Fiend' on fire during a Firefly Inferno match. Following that, Little Miss Bliss continued to harass him until they were booked for an intergender match at Fastlane 2021. Kim Orton dished out legit heat toward Alexa Bliss after the latter straddled The Apex Predator upon pinning him.

"@AlexaBliss_WWE you might’ve just f**ked up little girl," she wrote.

Check out the tweet here.

Even Randy Orton received heat from his wife with that spot from the match.

On the other hand, Randy Orton reacted to his wife's disapproval of the match's ending by taking a jab at Soulja Boy and asking him to let his wife know it's "fake." However, the tweet was deleted, but not before screenshots of it were taken!

Kim Orton met Randy Orton at a WWE live event

The story of how the happy couple met is a real "meet-cute!" It so happens that Kim Orton's sons from her previous relationship were WWE fans. The boys had shown The Viper to their mother, and she found him attractive.

In 2012, Kim Orton attended a WWE live event when their eyes met. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and since then have welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Rose Orton.

The couple has five children: Kim Kessler's three sons from her previous relationship, Randy Orton's daughter from his last relationship, and the child they have together, Brooklyn Rose.

The Apex Predator is a proud father, and his social media showcases several moments of their happy family.

