Replacing Brock Lesnar in huge match, battle controversial name - 5 potential matches for John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE star of all time. He first joined the main roster in 2002 and went on to become a major WrestleMania headliner and sixteen-time world champion.

His success in pro wrestling has been replicated in other avenues of entertainment. He's a successful television host and actor in both movies and streaming series. With such a busy schedule, many fans have wondered when they'll see the former champion again. Thankfully, there's now an answer to their question.

Cena is scheduled to return on WWE RAW in just under two weeks. This announcement came just a few days ago, but fans are already buzzing over what his return may entail. In fact, many are hoping that his appearance will lead to a match.

With WrestleMania 39 just over a month away, many are clamoring for a match between the sixteen-time world champion and an unannounced opponent for The Show Of Shows. If he does compete at the big event in California, who could he potentially wrestle against? Which opponents seem most likely or most intriguing?

Below are five potential matches for John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. He could battle Omos instead of Brock Lesnar

Omos is one of the most imposing stars in WWE. He first signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in early 2019, beginning to appear on Monday Night RAW in various roles in 2020. He started off primarily as a bodyguard of AJ Styles but eventually evolved into competing in the ring.

The Nigerian Giant has managed to find some success, despite not winning a major singles title yet. He, alongside AJ Styles, won the RAW Tag Team Titles together during the pandemic era. He's currently aligned with MVP.

The big man has challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania. While that should indicate that he can't wrestle Cena at The Show Of Shows, there's a chance that The Beast won't accept the bout. If Brock vs. Omos doesn't happen, Cena could potentially take Lesnar's place.

#4. John Cena is rumored to wrestle Austin Theory at WWE Wrestlemania 39

Austin Theory first signed with WWE in 2019. The EVOLVE Champion reported to the former black and gold brand but quickly found himself competing on the main roster for a short time during the pandemic. He eventually returned to NXT in mid-2020 and became a member of The Way.

The Now returned to Monday Night RAW courtesy of the WWE Draft in 2021. Upon doing so, he became aligned with Vince McMahon and went on to win the United States Championship twice, and even became Mr. Money in the Bank last year.

John Cena vs. Austin Theory is a heavily rumored match for WrestleMania. Theory grew up idolizing Cena, but has regularly trash-talked him for nearly a year. They even had a confrontation backstage on RAW last summer. Could the past and The Now clash at The Show Of Shows?

#3. He could take on Bronson Reed and put the big man over

Bronson Reed first signed with WWE in early 2019. The former NJPW star was a part of the former black and gold brand and even participated in the NXT Breakout Tournament. He was released by the company in 2021 but was rehired once Triple H took control of the creative direction of RAW and SmackDown.

The Colossal superstar won the NXT North American Championship while on the developmental brand. While he only held the belt briefly, he was seemingly set for big things until his release in August 2021. Now that he's back with WWE and on the main roster, a massive match could be on the horizon.

John Cena vs. Bronson Reed may not be a match that many fans immediately think of, but Cena has battled numerous monster heels in the past. He and the Australian superstar could have a very entertaining feud that would either lead to John conquering the monster or Reed being put over in a big way.

#2. Logan Paul wants to fight Cena

Logan Paul first signed with WWE just last year in 2022. The Maverick has only competed in the ring four times since joining the promotion due to his busy schedule and the nature of his contract.

While WWE fans may best know Logan Paul for his appearances with the company, he has a massive global audience. He's a social media influencer, actor, YouTuber, podcast host, and amateur boxer. Logan craves the spotlight, which is exactly why he and Cena may clash.

Paul has made it known that he wants to wrestle John. In fact, The Maverick even revealed that he texted Triple H about potentially battling John Cena in the future. With WrestleMania in Hollywood, there's no better place for the two to go one-on-one.

#1. The Miz and John Cena could have a WrestleMania rematch

The Miz is somebody nobody thought would make it in WWE. He signed a developmental deal with the company in 2004 and later joined the main roster in 2006. He has been a regular on RAW and SmackDown ever since.

The A-Lister proved almost all of his doubters wrong. Since joining the main roster, The Miz has captured and held twenty championships. This number includes two reigns as WWE Champion, a feat many believed he'd never accomplish.

John Cena and The Miz are far from strangers. They've feuded in the past and even clashed at WrestleMania 27. The two headlined The Show Of Shows in 2011 and had a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 33.

Each star has one win over the other at WrestleMania. Could this year be where they clash one more time to decide who's truly better on the big stage?

