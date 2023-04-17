Retiring legend, WrestleMania headliner - 5 WWE stars who can help Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens with The Bloodline

The Bloodline is the top act in WWE. While there's been some issues as of late, including The Usos losing the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles, the stable still dominates the company.

The faction features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman. Roman has been on top of the world for almost 1,000 days with no clear signs of that ending anytime soon.

Some wrestlers have stood up to the group, however. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens are the most notable, who even dethroned The Usos. Matt Riddle recently returned to get revenge on the group, but The Bloodline proved to be too much for the trio on last week's episode of SmackDown.

With The Bloodline's dynamic and size, Riddle, Zayn and Owens will need help. This article will look at who could potentially unite with the three talented stars to battle the most dominant faction in professional wrestling.

Below are five WWE stars who can help Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens with The Bloodline.

#5. Cody Rhodes had been friendly with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are back! Cody Rhodes looks on with Pride! #Smackdown Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are back! Cody Rhodes looks on with Pride! #Smackdown https://t.co/3Us1ToGs1V

Cody Rhodes is arguably the most popular WWE star today. The former Intercontinental Champion returned to WWE last year and went on to headline WrestleMania 39 this year, something most never predicted possible.

The American Nightmare is in a tough spot. As noted, he was involved in the main event of WrestleMania, but he lost to Roman Reigns. From there, he was brutally beaten down by Brock Lesnar. After losing so much momentum, Cody is building himself back up.

Rhodes was pivotal in the reunion between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. While Cody has seemingly distanced himself following his WrestleMania loss, the trio reuniting alongside Matt Riddle could be the biggest test The Bloodline has ever had.

#4. Randy Orton is good friends with Matt Riddle

RK-Bro backstage

Randy Orton is an icon in WWE. He's a 14-time world champion, four-time tag team champion, and he has held both the Intercontinental & United States Titles. Orton also has Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank wins under his belt.

Unfortunately, The Viper hasn't been seen since last year. Due to a debilitating back injury, Orton has been on the sidelines with no clear indication as to when or even if he'll return to action. For all fans know, he could be back tomorrow or he may never return to the ring.

Still, if The Legend Killer does return to action, he'd make for an incredible partner. He and Matt Riddle are best friends and former tag team champions. Plus, he was rumored to be scheduled as Roman's opponent for SummerSlam prior to his injury taking him out of action last year. This could be the start of their feud.

#3. Drew McIntyre could get involved if he stays with WWE

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a powerhouse. The talented WWE Superstar is a two-time world champion, former tag team champion, Intercontinental champion, and even once held the NXT Championship.

The Scottish Warrior has been in the news a lot lately, as there have been rumors swirling that he may be unhappy in WWE. While nothing is confirmed, some believe he's negotiating with the promotion and his future is very much in doubt.

Still, if he does stick around, McIntyre is the perfect partner for Sami, Kevin and Matt. He fought The Bloodline throughout the late summer and early fall of 2022 and no doubt wants another crack at Roman Reigns.

#2. Butch was in a tag team with Matt Riddle in NXT

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne’s buddy comedy was the best part of last night’s NXT Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne’s buddy comedy was the best part of last night’s NXT https://t.co/KGUySQ1k58

Butch is one of the best wrestlers in WWE. He first joined the company through the United Kingdom Championship Tournament and NXT UK, where he held the UK title. He went on to hold tag team gold on WWE NXT.

The Bruiserweight is currently part of The Brawling Brutes alongside Ridge Holland & Sheamus. The stable became shockingly popular due to their quality in-ring work, even recently defeating Imperium on SmackDown.

The wrestler formerly known as Pete Dunne was once involved in a tag team with Matt Riddle on NXT. In fact, the two were NXT Tag Team Champions together. Given Butch has had issues with The Bloodline in the past, The Bruiserweight could join Owens, Zayn and Riddle moving forward.

#1. Edge needs a new rivalry

Edge on WWE RAW

Edge is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. The Hall of Famer is an 11-time world champion who has also held over a dozen tag team titles and a handful of other singles championships throughout his career.

The Rated-R Superstar was involved in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. In a brutal fight, he defeated his longtime rival Finn Balor. Balor walked away with a nasty gash on his head, but Edge hasn't been seen since.

Given that Edge has had his own issues with Roman Reigns & The Bloodline in the past, he would be the perfect person to team up with Zayn, Owens and Riddle. With his experience and bag of tricks, the foursome may be able to overcome the seemingly unstoppable stable.

