Returning 6'4" WWE Superstar to cost Seth Rollins the World Heavyweight Title? Exploring Clash in Paris possibility

Seth Rollins pulled off the 'Ruse of the Century' and walked out of SummerSlam 2025 with the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk, who had just defeated Gunther for the title in a hard-hitting main event.

The Visionary now has a tough hill to climb at Clash in Paris, where he is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk in a Fatal Four-Way Match. That said, the potential return of a six-foot-four-inch star may end up being the reason for Rollins losing his title at the upcoming event.

In an interesting possibility, Gunther, who has been out of action since The Biggest Party of The Summer with a nose injury, could make his return and interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris. Since there are no disqualifications in a Fatal Four-Way Match, The Ring General could use this opportunity to put everyone on notice, especially CM Punk.

While he can endure grueling punishment from his opponents with a smile, if there is one thing that irks The Ring General the most, it's losing. Therefore, there is a high chance that the former Imperium leader could be plotting his revenge on the man who dethroned him as World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam, CM Punk.

However, amid the chaos of a Fatal Four-Way Match, Gunther could accidentally cost Seth Rollins the World Heavyweight Title. While The Ring General may intend to attack The Second City Saint and stop him from winning, either Jey Uso or LA Knight could take advantage of the situation and walk away with the win.

The odds are certainly stacked against Seth Rollins at the upcoming event, as he doesn't have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title. Moreover, all three of his opponents have a bone to pick with The Visionary. That said, being the master strategist that he is, Rollins could have a plan to tackle these disadvantages.

However, in the end, it could be Gunther's desire for revenge that may inadvertently cost Seth Rollins his title, something he may not be prepared for. While it could be exciting, it is worth noting that this scenario is purely speculative at this point. There are no official reports of The Ring General returning at Clash in Paris.

John Cena recently teased a match against Seth Rollins

As the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins will naturally attract a lot of attention from his peers. One of them is the 17-time World Champion, John Cena, who seemingly has his sights set on The Visionary.

The Franchise Player recently took to Instagram to share a picture of Seth Rollins recreating his iconic title swing on the stage after his successful cash-in at SummerSlam 2025. This immediately sparked the speculation of a match between Cena and Rollins, as The Never Seen 17 is known to use his IG account to drop hints about his future.

The Last Real Champion crossed paths with The Visionary at Night of Champions 2025. During John Cena's match against CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Rollins attempted to cash in his MITB contract, but The Architect was stopped in his tracks by Cena.

Tension between them has already been teased. With only a handful of matches remaining in John Cena's Farewell Tour, it will be intriguing to see if the Triple H-led creative team books The Last Real Champion vs. The Visionary one last time before The Greatest of All Time hangs up his wrestling boots in December.

