Returning legend turns heel, Roman Reigns betrayed again: 5 bold predictions for WWE ahead of SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is the next premium live event of the company. The show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Detroit's Ford Field. After a shocking Money in the Bank in 2023, which included moments like the unexpected pinfall loss of Roman Reigns, the anticipation among fans for The Biggest Party of the Summer is skyrocketing.

As the rumors swirl and excitement builds, let's delve into five bold predictions that could shape the landscape of WWE leading up to SummerSlam 2023.

#5. Randy Orton returns to attack Matt Riddle

Randy Orton is all set to make his return

One of the highly anticipated comebacks ahead of SummerSlam 2023 is that of Randy Orton. The WWE Universe has been eagerly awaiting his return, and the second-biggest event of the year provides the perfect platform for his comeback.

At Money in the Bank, Riddle competed against Gunther but unfortunately suffered a loss. Speculations were that Orton might return during the match to cost Riddle, but that scenario didn't unfold. Instead, it was Drew McIntyre who made his return and delivered a mighty Claymore Kick to Gunther following the bout.

Given the significance of Orton's rumored return, it is quite likely that the Legend Killer will make his comeback on the road to SummerSlam 2023. There are also rumors of Orton turning heel and attacking his RK-Bro partner, Riddle.

#4. Carlito returns to confront United States Champion

Carlito is rumored to have signed with WWE

Another superstar who is generating excitement with his imminent WWE comeback is Carlito. Rumors have been circulating that he has signed a contract with the company, fueling fan anticipation.

According to reports, Carlito is expected to make his return on an upcoming edition of SmackDown, which will be held at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The speculation surrounding Carlito is that he will return and confront the winner of the US title match between Austin Theory and Sheamus.

This potential confrontation has piqued the interest of fans, as they eagerly await Carlito's impact on the WWE landscape leading up to SummerSlam 2023.

#3. Brock Lesnar challenges Cody Rhodes for SummerSlam 2023

Brock Lesnar is expected to make his Raw return tonight

Despite his absence at MITB 2023, there is still anticipation surrounding the return of Brock Lesnar on the road to SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate is rumored to have a trilogy match against Cody Rhodes, and fans are eagerly awaiting their showdown.

Reports suggest that Lesnar is scheduled to appear on the Raw After MITB 2023. With the feud between Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio seemingly concluded, it is highly likely that Lesnar will target The American Nightmare upon his rumored comeback.

The anticipated trilogy match between Lesnar and Rhodes is expected to be a stipulation match

#2. The reunion of DIY on Raw

Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano are expected to reunite soon

On a recent episode of Raw, Tommaso Ciampa made a highly anticipated return to the Raw. He answered The Miz's open challenge and emerged victorious in their match. On the road to SummerSlam 2023, Johnny Gargano is also expected to make his comeback, potentially leading to a reunion of DIY on the main roster.

According to reports, DIY is expected to reunite in the buildup to SummerSlam 2023, with the possibility of them having a match together on the show. Currently, Ciampa is engaged in a feud with The Miz, which is likely to wrap up soon.

The next logical progression for Ciampa would be to join forces with Gargano and bring back DIY.

#1. Solo Sikoa turns on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is likely to face Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023

In a shocking turn of events, the main event of MITB 2023 concluded with an unexpected ending. The fans were taken by surprise as The Usos executed multiple devastating superkicks to Roman Reigns before Jey finally pinned The Tribal Chief. This marked Roman Reigns' first pinfall loss in over three years.

As we continue on the road to SummerSlam, there is speculation that Solo Sikoa may potentially turn on Roman Reigns. The recent tease on SmackDown, where The Usos appointed Sikoa as a potential successor to The Tribal Chief, has led to further speculation about a possible betrayal.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in The Bloodline saga, as The Usos now have the upper hand in their feud.

