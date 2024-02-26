Returning star to appear on WWE RAW after 28 days and turn heel by attacking Sami Zayn? Potential direction explored

Sami Zayn is set for a huge match on WWE RAW this week. The former Intercontinental Champion will square off against Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action. Could Zayn lose his match due to a potential interference at the hands of a returning star?

The potential star in question is none other than Andrade. The former WWE United States Champion last appeared on the red brand 28 days ago. Andrade showed up on the RAW following the 2024 Royal Rumble to sign exclusively with Adam Pearce’s show.

Andrade teased a babyface run following his return, and a potential run-in during Sami Zayn’s match won’t make sense. Fans may have expected such an angle under the previous regime, where superstars would often turn heel without logic and/or explanation.

Here’s what’s on tap for RAW this week:

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The New Day vs. Imperium – Street Fight

Kevin Owens gets honest about his tag team title reign with Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn headlined WrestleMania 39 against The Usos. The two best friends defeated the twins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at The Grandest Stage of them All.

However, The Prizefighter recently noted he was disappointed with the way they were booked post-show.

"Me and Sami worked our a**es off to give main events on RAW every week that had people going wild and we succeeded, and I'm not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren't on pay-per-views," Owens said. "They weren't under the big bright lights. They were usually on RAW," Owens said.

Kevin Owens was most recently seen in action at the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. The former Universal Champion was eliminated by Randy Orton. The Viper would eventually fall to Drew McIntyre following a Knockout Punch from Logan Paul in the final moments of the match.

It remains to be seen how the company books KO in the coming weeks.