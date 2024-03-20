Revenge mission, reunite with long-time friend, and more - 4 ways AJ Lee could return to WWE

CM Punk made his WWE return last November, and over the past few months, rumors about his wife, AJ Lee, reuniting with him have been circulating.

AJ Lee has noted several times that her back injury was one of the reasons for her retirement nine years ago, but it seems that her recent activity in Women of Wrestling, as well as her work with STARZ series Heels, has fueled a lot of the speculation in recent months.

It was recently reported that there are no discussions for Lee to make her return to the company at present, but there are a few ways she could slot into current storylines.

#4. First Women's Championship match

AJ Lee was once the longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history, a reign that Nikki Bella later eclipsed. Lee wasn't around when the Divas Championship was retired in 2016, but she was never able to compete for the Women's Championship, and it could be enough for her to want to make her return.

Lee could go on a revenge mission against the company for not calling her back to be part of the Women's Revolution before winning the championship to prove she's still got it.

Lee is goal-driven, much like her husband, CM Punk. While The Voice of the Voiceless returned so that he could main event WrestleMania, something that he narrowly missed out on this year, his wife could come back so that she could hold gold following the Women's Revolution, something that she helped to kick start.

#3. Dream match against Lita

One of the moments that WWE highlighted several times was when Lee met Lita as a fan, and she was then able to dominate the business that The Extreme Diva was once part of. While Charlotte and Becky Lynch have since had dream matches against Trish Stratus, one match that the WWE Universe wanted to see was AJ Lee against Lita.

Lita has returned to be part of Saudi Arabia shows in the past, and if Lee wanted to return to be part of a major event, then a match against the Hall of Famer in the Middle East would be perfect.

#2. Feud with Cora Jade

Many fans have noted how much Cora Jade is like AJ Lee, and the NXT star has recently been working alongside her husband, CM Punk, backstage in the developmental brand. Since returning to the company, Punk has been helping out with the brand, and it could form the basis of a storyline.

Cora Jade and AJ Lee are very similar, and a match of that caliber could push forward Jade's career and even give her the boost she needs to maintain a spot on the main roster.

#1. AJ Lee could reunite with Bayley against Damage CTRL

Perhaps the most obvious way that Lee could make her long overdue return would be for her to step up to help her long-time friend Bayley. At present, The Role Model is in a handicap situation against Damage CTRL, and even with Naomi's help, it has only become two against four.

Bayley could use some help, and since Bianca Belair has made it clear that she isn't ready to step up, AJ Lee could be her savior. Given that Lee has been out of action for several years, a tag team match or storyline based around a tag team would be the best option for her.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think AJ Lee will return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion