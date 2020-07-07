Rey Mysterio medically cleared to compete, WWE announces return match

WWE has confirmed the news of Rey Mysterio's in-ring return amid uncertainty about his contract.

Rey Mysterio has been away from action since May 11th due to a storyline injury.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

As announced by WWE, Rey Mysterio has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action, and he will team up with Aleister Black to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy on RAW. Mysterio wrestled his last match on May 11th before he suffered a storyline injury.

Resistance is futile. The Greater Good is inevitable. It is the only way we move forward. #WWERaw https://t.co/rPcPlyZr0D — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 6, 2020

WWE also announced a six-man tag team match which would see Big Show and The Viking Raiders join forces to face the team of Randy Orton, Angel Garza and Andrade.

Dolph Ziggler is also expected to announce the stipulation of his WWE title match against Drew McIntyre for Extreme Rules. The biggest match on the latest episode of RAW will see a two Grand Slam Champion vs. Grand Slam Champion clash between Asuka and Bayley.

Rey Mysterio's WWE contract status

The biggest story of the day has revolved around Rey Mysterio as the 3-time World Champion's WWE contract has reportedly expired.

Rey Mysterio has been working without a contract, and as we had noted earlier, Vince McMahon turned down the 45-year-old Superstar's demand for a pay rise.

Tom Colohue had added that Rey Mysterio is expected to continue his current tenure in the company until he gets to share the ring with Dominik.

WWE has been building towards Dominik's in-ring debut, and that could be the final destination of the ongoing storyline between the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins & his disciples. Rey Mysterio has been out of action due to the storyline eye injury, which was initially booked to write him off TV if he ended up choosing to leave.

Dave Meltzer had also revealed earlier in the day that there were plans to have a singles match at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. WWE is reportedly looking to book an 'Eye for an Eye' match, but there has been no confirmation from WWE's end.

Extreme Rules is set to happen on July 19th, and WWE should announce the match soon. There is also a possibility that the WWE books a multi-man match, which could see the babyface team led by Mysterio take on the heel stable of Seth Rollins.

Dominik may ideally sit this one out, and his first wrestling match could happen at SummerSlam, which has now officially been moved to the Performance Center.

Regarding Rey Mysterio's future, WWE will try to keep him in the company to evade interest from AEW; however, as of this writing, the future Hall of Famer has not signed a contract.