Rhea Ripley dream match could still happen if WWE Hall of Famer returns

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley could potentially still have a dream match on the table if a WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day have established themselves as one of the most popular acts on RAW, and have recently expanded their act to WWE SmackDown. Ripley recently confronted Charlotte Flair a couple of times ahead of their bout at WrestleMania and Dominik has tagged along to try and get his father to accept his challenge for a match at the biggest show of the year.

However, Ripley should still be concerned about what she did to a WWE Hall of Famer last year at Extreme Rules. The Eradicator bashed Beth Phoenix over the head with a steel chair during an I Quit match between Edge and Finn Balor. The Rated-R Superstar uttered the words "I Quit" to spare his wife, but Ripley struck The Glamazon with a chair anyway.

Edge and Beth got a measure of revenge at Elimination Chamber by defeating Rhea and Finn in a mixed tag team match. However, Edge was not satisfied and will be facing Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania. Beth Phoenix likely still has unresolved issues and could challenge Ripley in a dream match if the 42-year-old returns to the squared circle down the line.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes the storyline between Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley got the better of Beth Phoenix on the WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber and Vince Russo was not a fan of the segment.

Beth Phoenix had Dominik lined up for the Glam Slam but was taken out from behind by Ripley. Rhea struck The Glamazon with a forearm to the back of the head before planting her with the Riptide.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed the spot looked weak and didn't do the Hall of Famer any favors heading into February's premium live event.

"Bro, this was bad! Rhea Ripley hits Beth Phoenix from behind with a forearm, and Beth Phoenix is out? From a forearm? The Glamazon? That was weak, bro. They have to come up with something better than that." [29:40 – 30:10]

Beth Phoenix looked to be in phenomenal shape at WWE Elimination Chamber and appears to have a few more matches left in her. It will be interesting to see if Phoenix and Ripley ever battle in a singles match to settle their rivalry once and for all.

