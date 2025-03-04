Rhea Ripley to quit, Bianca Belair replaced as Elimination Chamber win is revoked? - 4 Directions for Mami after losing Women’s World title on RAW

Rhea Ripley is no longer the Women's World Champion after her loss to IYO SKY in the main event of RAW this week. The Eradicator was close to securing the victory, but it was the leader of Damage CTRL who ultimately won the match and will now head to WrestleMania 41 to defend the Women's World Championship against the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Bianca Belair.

With that in mind, we take a look at four directions for The Eradicator ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. She could turn heel

RAW star Rhea Ripley (Photo credit: WWE.com)

It has been almost seven months since The Eradicator had a face turn after Dominik Mysterio's betrayal at SummerSlam and her exit from The Judgment Day following a loss to Liv Morgan.

Now, after another loss, this time to IYO SKY, she might have a character shift. However, this time, she could turn heel and go after IYO and Bianca, both of whom are faces.

With Ripley thriving as a heel over the past couple of years, WWE Creative could follow that path, which would open new angles ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#3. She could quit RAW

Rhea Ripley has achieved everything on RAW and has been part of the red brand's roster for quite some time. Therefore, this may be the perfect time for her to move to SmackDown.

After missing the chance to main event 'Mania, Rhea could move to the blue brand to start a new storyline with Charlotte Flair and the current Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. Charlotte and Tiffany will collide in a title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. She could put Bianca Belair out of commission and replace her at WrestleMania 41

With her spot at The Showcase of the Immortals now in serious jeopardy, The Eradicator could come up with a plan to make sure she will get a rematch with IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at 'Mania.

Thus, she could assault Bianca Belair backstage on RAW next week and put her out of commission, taking her place to face IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Creative had a similar storyline nearly a year ago when Liv Morgan assaulted Rhea on the RAW after 'Mania and forced her to vacate the title as a result of the shoulder injury she sustained.

#1. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

Next week on RAW, IYO SKY will celebrate her victory and is expected to have a face-off with the number one contender, Bianca Belair.

Rhea Ripley could enter the ring to confront both superstars, asking for a rematch and opening the way for a Triple Threat Match at 'Mania.

From there, WWE Creative could build this angle for a few weeks before RAW GM Adam Pearce officially makes it a Triple Threat bout at 'Mania 41. The other scenario is for Rhea to earn her spot in the title match through a contest on RAW, either against IYO, Bianca, or another female superstar.

