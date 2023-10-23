Rhea Ripley's past to come back after 103 days and cost her WWE Women's World title at Crown Jewel? Exploring potential twist

Rhea Ripley's title reign will be in serious jeopardy at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 4.

The Eradicator will put her Women's World Championship on the line in a fatal five-way match, also featuring Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez. A clash of this stature means The Judgment Day member doesn't have to be pinned or submitted to lose her gold.

But could Rhea Ripley's past come back after 103 days to haunt her and cost her title at Crown Jewel? That name in question is Ripley's former tag team partner, Liv Morgan.

The 29-year-old Superstar has been away from WWE programming since the July 24 episode of RAW this year. In her last TV appearance, Morgan was written off the television, thanks to Mami, who annihilated her before their scheduled match on RAW.

Liv Morgan then took an indefinite hiatus to mend her injured shoulder, which has kept her away from in-ring competition for almost four months now. While there's no official word on her return timeline, recent reports have suggested that Morgan is getting back in shape.

If deemed fit, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could make her presence felt at Crown Jewel 2023 and help Raquel Rodriguez dethrone Rhea Ripley in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Of course, WWE can always put the title back on The Eradicator in the future. But a shocking title change will spice things up in the women's division. Rodriguez has been robbed of a potential title win against Ripley multiple times during their feud.

She could be a placeholder champion and keep Mami busy until Morgan gets medically cleared to resume their feud heading into WrestleMania next year.

Could Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez form a brief alliance at WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

Ripley and Rodriguez have been on a collision course for months, but now they have a common enemy in Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force has been a force to be reckoned with since her return, putting the entire women's locker room on notice.

Jax cost Rodriguez her title match against Ripley on the September 11 episode of RAW and later decimated the champion.

Speaking on The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez stated that she's open to working together with Rhea Ripley to take on Nia Jax:

[Rhea and I] do have similar beef with Nia. Maybe there's some point where we could come to some kind of agreement," Raquel Rodriguez said.

While it will be every woman for herself, it will be interesting to see if Rodriguez and Ripley will form a brief alliance at Crown Jewel.

