Rhea Ripley has wrestled a man on WWE RAW before: Did she win?

Rhea Ripley radiated an intimidating aura on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. She refused to back down from Solo Sikoa's menacing glare, eliciting eager cheers from the WWE Universe. Though it was pointed out that there is currently no problem between the two, this isn't the first time Ripley has stood her ground against a male wrestler.

In December 2021, Akira Tozawa accompanied the Street Profits to their tag team match against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The faction's love birds were also ringside when Tozawa threw a drink into Dominik's face. Ripley knocked him down after Judgment Day's loss and challenged him to an inter-gender match.

The SmackDown Women's Champion's raw power was difficult for Tozawa to overcome and, to no surprise for some fans, The Eradicator won after administering a Riptide.

Ripley proved her worth in the heel stable early on with her ability to take action. While Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor are top competitors, the Australian native's presence has always given the Judgment Day an edge over their opponents.

In 2022, she interfered to help Balor pick up the win against Karl Anderson and easily hoisted Luke Gallows onto her shoulders and body-slammed him onto the outside floor.

While intergender matches are quite rare, it is definitely not the first time this has happened in WWE history. Even so, Rhea Ripley has exceeded expectations beyond the women's wrestling division. The SmackDown Women's Champion continues to be a threatening force with no signs of slowing down.

Zelina Vega takes shots at Rhea Ripley on social media

The tension between LWO and the Judgment Day has boiled to an all-time high with their most recent clash in the ring.

Damian Priest took on Santos Escobar in a one-on-one match last week on Friday Night SmackDown. Their respective factions appeared ringside to show their support, but would later end up in a brawl, with Zelina Vega taking out Rhea Ripley before she could interfere in the match.

Vega took to Twitter and reposted a video of the move along with her sentiments for Ripley. This also isn't the first time the LWO member has mentioned the SmackDown Women's Champion in her tweets. She has also retweeted fan messages that allude to a shot at the SmackDown Women's title.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE When I start my PowerPoint presentation about why I should get a chance at the Smackdown Women’s Championship but I’m standing next to Rhea aka sucia… When I start my PowerPoint presentation about why I should get a chance at the Smackdown Women’s Championship but I’m standing next to Rhea aka sucia… https://t.co/w1GSR53y3s

Both women have definitely made a name for themselves in the industry and have been substantial to their respective stables. Many fans are eager to see whether Rhea Ripley will take on Zelina Vega in the coming weeks, or if their rivalry will lead to an incredible match at WWE Backlash in May.

