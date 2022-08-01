Ric Flair's Last Match preview and predictions

Ric Flair will have the last match of his wrestling career tonight as Jim Crockett Promotions presents "Ric Flair's Last Match" on pay-per-view and FITE TV. The event will air live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

For fans who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, this should be a real treat and a call-back to what many consider to be the "golden age" of wrestling. Aside from Flair's match, the rest of the card is packed with bouts featuring many talents from most of the major promotions across the industry.

As usual, the following article previews the show and provides a prediction for each match. This show isn't about storylines, but rather a celebration of the type of wrestling many fans look back on with fondness.

#1. Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

For fans that are concerned about Ric Flair being able to participate in a match at 73 years old, it is comforting to know that he will be in the ring with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, and his trainer, Jay Lethal. Additionally, he has worked with Jeff Jarrett throughout his career, so he will be well-protected.

Expect this to be a fun, straightforward match, with Flair ending his legendary career with a victory. It will be interesting to see how many of his signature spots Ric Flair is still able to execute.

Prediction: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo will defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

#2. IMPACT World Championship Match

Impact Wrestling and Major League Wrestling will be featured prominently

IMPACT Wrestling and Major League Wrestling will join forces at Ric Flair's Last Match as IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu.

For fans of both promotions, this should be a great match. While there is no reason to believe that Alexander will drop the title, Fatu should give him one of his best matches to date. And, with Fatu's family lineage, he is someone to watch as the major promotions continue to fill out their rosters.

Prediction: Josh Alexander will retain the IMPACT World Championship.

#3. Three-Way for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Jordynne Grace will defend the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship against Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering.

Fans of IMPACT should be familiar with all three. Grace and Purrazzo can more than hold their own, while Ellering has potential but still needs some work.

Purrazzo, by rights, would be the right choice to once again lead the Knockouts division. However, it seems that she is evolving into a tag team with Chelsea Green. Given this, fans can expect Grace to retain the title at the event.

Prediction: Jordynne Grace will retain the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

#4. Lucha Libre Four-Way Match

Four of the top Triple A stars will be on display

For fans of high-spots and the lucha style of wrestling, look no further. It won't feature a lot of selling and storytelling, but it will feature a lot of action.

While all four wrestlers are featured in U.S. promotions, Fenix has the biggest position as a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster, so fans can expect him to go over here.

Prediction: Ray Fenix will win the Four-Way Match.

#5. A Four Corners Match will be featured

Who will win the Four Corners Match at Ric Flair's Last Match?

This should be a fun match featuring Jonathan Gresham, Nick Wayne, Alan Angels and Konosuke Takeshita.

Given Gresham's recent issues with AEW President Tony Khan, it is likely that this match will be a "make-good," with Gresham getting the win.

Prediction: Jonathan Gresham will win the Four Corners Match.

#6. Legendary factions collide in a Legacy Match

The next generation of a classic feud will face off

"Ric Flair's Last Match" will feature a revival of the feud between The Rock n' Roll Express and The Four Horsemen. Ricky Morton will team up with his son Kerry to face Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson. Brock's father, the legendary Arn Anderson, will be in the corner.

This should be good from a nostalgia standpoint, as fans can see how the next generation of these families are developing. The babyfaces will likely go over here to give a "feel-good" finish to this match.

Prediction: The Rock n' Roll Express will defeat The Four Horsemen.

#7. Two great tag teams face off

The Wolves face off with the Motor City Machine Guns

For fans of tag team wrestling, this match has the potential to steal the show as Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards reunite to meet Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

Hopefully, this stays a straightforward match and doesn't devolve into dissension, as both teams have had their issues as of late.

With the Machine Guns still regularly competing in IMPACT Wrestling, fans can expect them to go over here.

Prediction: The Motor City Machine Guns will defeat the Wolves.

#8. The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Sibling tag team rivalry at Ric Flair's Last Match

The Briscoe Brothers will meet the sons of Kevin Von Erich - Marshall and Ross - in a tag team match.

Most fans will agree that The Briscoes are one of the top teams in wrestling today. The Von Erichs, while featured prominently in Major League Wrestling, aren't as seasoned in the ring and are often booked in brawl-type matches that seek to hide their lack of experience.

The quality of this match will depend on the route the bookers take. If it's meant to feature great wrestling, The Briscoes will have to carry the bout. If it's more of a brawl, it fits with the strengths of the Von Erich team.

Prediction: The Briscoes will defeat The Von Erichs.

#9. Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Killer Kross

A rematch from a notable 2019 bout will take place

Fans are still talking about the match between Killer Kross and Davey Boy Smith Jr. at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event during WrestleMania weekend in 2019.

For those who missed the first encounter, this may be a bit different than what fans are used to. Expect more stiff shots and submission holds, which will be a nice complement to the flashy, high-flying action that will take place in some of the other matches.

Prediction: Killer Kross will defeat Davey Boy Smith, Jr.

#10. New Japan Pro Wrestling showcase

Clark Connors has been replaced by Yuya Uemura in this match

Two of the younger talents from New Japan Pro Wrestling face off as Ren Narita meets Yuya Uemura, who is replacing the injured Clark Connors.

As New Japan is attempting to have a stronger presence in the U.S., expect a good performance from both wrestlers at "Ric Flair's Last Match".

Prediction: Ren Narita will defeat Yuya Uemura.

#11. The Bunkhouse Battle Royal

A classic match from the "golden age" will be featured

Fans will remember with fondness the "Bunkhouse Stampede" match from the 1980s in the National Wrestling Alliance.

This will be a match that features some surprise appearances by legends and some newer, unadvertised talent. It will be tough to pick a winner, but given the name of the match and his career, James Storm is a favorite.

Prediction: James Storm will win the Bunkhouse Battle Royal.

