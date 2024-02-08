Rikishi to introduce 280-pound Anoa'i family member as Solo Sikoa's WrestleMania 40 opponent? Analyzing the possibility

With Roman Reigns all but confirmed to face Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania 40, the WWE fans have been chewing over a potential opponent for Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer, anointed as the next Tribal Heir, has made a lot of enemies since his arrival. Solo Sikoa has helped Roman Reigns retain his throne countless times, most recently during the Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

It's no secret that the 30-year-old star has a target on his back, and anyone who got screwed over by him would want to settle the score at The Show of Shows.

However, a debuting 280-pound Anoa'i family putting Solo Sikoa in his place would give the WWE Universe something to sink their teeth into. That name is his cousin, Jacob Fatu.

Fatu, who took the independent scene by storm, is currently one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling. His uncle Rikishi made the news of his free agency official, advocating for him to get signed by either WWE or AEW.

For those unaware, WWE once passed on the opportunity to sign Jacob Fatu. However, Triple H would be making a mistake by not signing him, especially when The Bloodline storyline is seemingly nearing its closure.

If there's anyone who could introduce Jacob Fatu to the WWE Universe, it should be Rikishi. The Hall of Famer could return to SmackDown in the coming weeks to announce the Anoa'i family member as WrestleMania 40 opponent for Sikoa.

Roman Reigns could raise the stakes for the match higher by announcing that if The Enforcer couldn't get the job done, he would be replaced by Jacob Fatu in the Bloodline.

Veteran says Jacob Fatu should replace Solo Sikoa

Speaking on an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette stated that Jacob Fatu would perfectly fit in Solo Sikoa's role in The Bloodline:

"I'm just thinking, Jacob Fatu in this spot would be a million-dollar player that they can probably work for a year, year and a half, and end up splitting, and having Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu and gross millions of dollars on pay-per-view. Solo is serious and he's a good athlete and his work so far is okay, I'd like to see a little more variety. He's got intensity, but he doesn't look like a lunatic."

Booker T recently revealed that he's been actively trying to get Jacob Fatu signed by WWE. Will Triple H make it happen? Only time will tell.

