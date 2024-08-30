Rikishi to introduce 6 ft 3 in veteran as Solo Sikoa's new Right-Hand Man? - 4 Ways the Hall of Famer can return to WWE after his comments on Jey Uso

WWE has a stacked roster, and many new talents are getting the opportunity to shine under Triple H's leadership. However, some stars are not being utilized to their full potential.

The legendary Rikishi believes that the Stamford-based promotion is not properly using his son Jey Uso, who broke out as a top singles star after his fallout with The Bloodline. The WWE Hall of Famer went as far as stating that Jey could join AEW if he does not get the spotlight he deserves in the global wrestling juggernaut.

Expand Tweet

Trending

It is possible that this will lead to the return of Rikishi, who could interact with his family on screen and help them get what they deserve.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

So, without further ado, let's take a look at four ways Rikishi could return to WWE.

#4. Rikishi returns to WWE to help Jey Uso win the Intercontinental Championship

WWE is holding a tournament to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. On the latest episode of RAW, Jey Uso defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the next round.

While it looks like Triple H will book Breakker to have a long reign with the title, it is also possible that the Chief Content Officer pulls a swerve and has Jey Uso dethrone the second-generation star for the belt.

If Jey goes on to win the tournament, Rikishi could show up during the title match to distract Bron Breakker and help his son win his first singles title in WWE. It would also protect the Bron from suffering a clean loss.

#3. Rikishi returns to officially crown Solo Sikoa as the Tribal Chief

After Roman Reigns went on a hiatus in April, Solo Sikoa formed his own Bloodline and declared himself the Tribal Chief. He got challenged for his position by Reigns earlier this month, but The Bloodline successfully took out the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Solo Sikoa may hold a ceremony for his official crowning as the Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns was presented the Ula Fala necklace by his father Afa and uncle Sika at Hell in a Cell 2020 following his victory against Jey Uso in an I Quit match.

Rikishi could show up to make Sikoa the new Tribal Chief in the same way. This potential angle could also lead to Reigns returning and challenging his cousin to a match with the Ula Fala on the line.

#2. Rikishi could return to SmackDown as The Bloodline's new Wiseman

Solo Sikoa tried to force Paul Heyman to acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief a few months ago. However, the WWE Hall of Famer refused to do so, which led to him being kicked out of The Bloodline.

The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief brought Jacob Fatu to become his Enforcer and Tama Tonga as his Right-Hand Man. However, the position of Special Counsel remains vacant.

Rikishi could return to SmackDown and become Solo Sikoa's new Wiseman. The Hall of Famer recently stated on his podcast that he was interested in managing The Bloodline.

#1. Rikishi forces Jimmy Uso to acknowledge Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline because of his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL. The former Tag Team Champion got injured in April and has been out of action since then.

As Solo Sikoa has taken the position of the Tribal Chief, Rikishi could force Jimmy Uso to acknowledge his younger brother. The WWE Hall of Famer could secretly do this as the elder of the Anoa'i family or as the new Wiseman of The Bloodline.

Jimmy was hesitant to acknowledge Roman Reigns when he returned from an injury in 2021, but he later fell in line. The 6 ft 3 in star may go through the same situation with Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa made Jacob Fatu his personal Enforcer on the latest episode of SmackDown and gave The Samoan Werewolf's WWE Tag Team Championship belt to Tonga Loa so that he could focus on his duties properly.

The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief may replace Tama Tonga with Jimmy Uso as his new Right-Hand Man so that Tama could focus on defending the Tag Team titles with his brother Tonga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback