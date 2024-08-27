Rikishi to return to WWE and cause a massive title change that would shock the world? Exploring potential twist

Jey Uso defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross on WWE RAW to advance to the next round in the #1 Contenders Tournament for the Intercontinental Championship. While Main Event Jey is most favored to become the next IC Champion, the Stamford-based promotion hasn't been pushing him the way he deserves.

Even though he did win the tournament's first round, fans aren't sure if the former Bloodline member will be able to secure his first singles championship. However, he might be able to increase his chances if WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi interferes in the title match.

Lately, Rikishi has been vocal about Jey Uso's booking. He has expressed displeasure over the company's mediocre push for his son and claimed that Jey can move to AEW if needed. Instead of waiting for the Stamford-based promotion, Rikishi can take matters into his own hands.

During the championship match, the WWE Hall of Famer can interfere by either causing a distraction himself or sending Jimmy Uso to do the deed on his behalf.

Rikishi has the industry knowledge to figure out how to have the situation unfold so Uso does not get disqualified; instead, the assistance can help him dethrone Bron Breakker.

Rhea Ripley reacted to Jey Uso's win on WWE RAW

The romance angle between Main Event Jey and The Eradicator hasn't been completely abandoned. The wrestling juggernaut keeps it on the surface but does not create anything too interesting with it.

One of the latest hints for the romance is 'Mami' keeping a close eye on Jey's performance. She seems to be impressed with Uso's victory on Monday Night RAW and reposted WWE's celebratory post for the former Bloodline member.

Even though Jey Uso might not be on Monday Night RAW for the prolonged future since he might return to SmackDown as Roman Reigns' ally, the Stamford-based promotion can create a quick storyline involving Ripley and Uso to give the fans a little treat!

