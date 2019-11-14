Roderick Strong takes a shot at AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Earlier this week, WWE announced that the United States Champion AJ Styles will face the WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and the NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong in a triple threat match at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

As RAW, SmackDown and NXT are all aiming to establish their supremacy, this triple threat match earns more importance. The winner will not only gain a point for his respective brand but also get the opportunity to claim himself as the most valuable secondary champion of the promotion. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura had already commented on their upcoming clash and the NXT North American Champion now joins them.

In his latest tweets, Roderick Strong mentioned that Survivor Series is going to be a historic night and he is confident about winning his debut match at the pay-per-view.

At Survivor Series, I will beat 2 of the absolute best and show the world I am everything that I say I am...and that's Undisputed.

At #SurvivorSeries I will beat 2 of the absolute best and show the world I am everything that I say I am... and that’s #Undisputed #OurERA #Shockthesystem @WWE pic.twitter.com/x9V714y57v — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) November 12, 2019

WWE Survivor Series 2019

This year's Survivor Series will let the WWE Universe to witness a dream match when three of the best athletes collide against one another at the event. Hopefully, The O.C, Sami Zayn and The Undisputed Era will not interfere and ruin this clash for everyone.

