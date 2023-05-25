Roman Reigns and 3 other stars who held multiple titles simultaneously in WWE

Roman Reigns' status as a double champion is one that truly solidified his position as The Tribal Chief in WWE. While being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is an impressive feat, he isn't the only one in the promotion to hold two titles at the same time.

For this list, we are going to explore three superstars who held more than one championship in WWE at the same time.

#3. Seth Rollins (WWE and United States Championship)

Seth Rollins' earlier alliance with The Authority after The Shield disbanded is truly one he capitalized on. Not only did he become Mr. Money in the Bank, but also successfully cashed it in on WrestleMania 31 against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He added more gold to his arsenal by winning the United States title a few months later after defeating John Cena. However, that wasn't the only time he held more than one title.

In 2018, he won the Intercontinental Championship and later the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Dean Ambrose. The following year, he held the Universal and RAW Tag Team titles once again.

#2. Becky Lynch (RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship)

Someone closely linked to The Visionary also held more than two titles at the same time and is none other than Becky Lynch. The Man rose to the company's women's division in 2018, becoming one of their biggest stars up to this day.

Her level of popularity was on full display in 2019, specifically at WrestleMania 35. The main event saw Becky Lynch vs. then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The three women made history for being the first women who main evented The Grandest Stage of Them All, but Lynch more so after winning both titles.

#1. Bayley (WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Championship)

Only a few women in WWE history have held more than two championships at the same time, but Bayley is one of the people who joined Big Time Becks. While Lynch found her success in 2019, it took a year for The Role Model to get her moment.

In 2019, Bayley won the SmackDown Women's Championship after cashing in her newly won Money in the Bank contract. While she lost it to Flair after 140 days, she regained it back not long after. In June of the following year, she and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) won the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

It should also be noted that the former Superstar also became a double champion while paired with Bayley. In that same year, The CEO defeated Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. This marked the first time a female tag team in WWE held singles and tag team titles.

