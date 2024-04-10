The WWE Universe is excited at the news of the return of one of the most popular concepts in company history. The news broke recently that the Triple H era is kicking off by bringing back the King of the Ring event. The show is being tweaked a little as we will see the crowning of both men and women winners this year.

The original King of the Ring tournament was born during WWF's Golden Era, with the first King being Don Muraco. From there, many legends have been crowned, including King Mabel, Randy Savage, and Harley Race, to name a few. Today we look ahead to who could usher in the new era as King. Here is our list of 4 Superstars who should be the 2024 King of the Ring.

#4. Second-Generation WWE Superstar Lexis King

Lexis King is ready to establish himself as a star in WWE.

Brian Pillman was known by fans as "the loose cannon" during his time with WWE. While Pillman tragically left this world too early, at only 37 years old, Pillman left behind a son who would follow in his legendary footsteps.

Brian Pillman Jr. worked his way from MLW to AEW, where he spent his time trapped as one of the lower-card stars of the company. Pillman signed with WWE in 2023 and changed his ring name to Lexis King, allowing him to step out of his dad's shadow to create his own legacy.

Since joining WWE, King has been a member of the NXT roster and the fan base appears to be excited for what the second-generation star could accomplish. Lexis currently doesn't have an established creative direction, but he could surprise the wrestling world if he earned a spot on the King of the Ring card.

#3. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

The Maverick Logan Paul is on the rise!

It was just a few years ago that two relatively unknown brothers from Ohio busted onto the social media scene and began uploading vlogs via YouTube. No one could've ever expected that Jake and Logan Paul would go on to become two of the most successful social media moguls in the world.

Logan Paul tried his hand at boxing before jumping into the world of professional wrestling. When Logan signed with WWE, many fans were skeptical, and rightfully so. However, Paul would prove that he was not only capable of adapting but that he was able to propel himself to become a top-tier WWE Superstar. Logan successfully retained his United States title at WrestleMania 40 in a triple-threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Logan is headed towards superstardom and becoming the new King of the Ring would not be a surprising feat.

#2. Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is HIM and he could be the KING!

Late last year the SmackDown roster was introduced to "HIM-" Carmelo Hayes when he competed in the Number 1 Contender Tournament for the United States Championship. While he still performs in NXT, Carmelo is officially signed to the blue brand and fans can expect the former NXT Champion to bring a lot of charisma to the Friday night show as he continues to grow on the main roster.

One of the highlights of WrestleMania weekend was NXT Stand & Deliver, where the world witnessed a classic main event between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

Despite a losing effort, Melo still displayed his incredible skills in front of the biggest audience of the year. Moving forward, the WWE Universe should expect to see Carmelo focus more time on the main roster. The King of the Ring event could be the perfect launching pad for a new era of HIM to be welcomed to SmackDown.

#1. Former WWE Universal Champion 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns went down in a blaze of glory at WrestleMania 40!

The 2020 WWE Payback premium live event will forever be remembered as the night on which a historical milestone would begin. In the main event, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and then-Champion Bray Wyatt to become the new Universal Champion.

Throughout the following 3 and a half years, Roman transformed the entire landscape of professional wrestling en route to destroying hopes, legacies, and records.

WrestleMania 40 was the culmination of 1,316 days of arguably the greatest title run in the history of professional wrestling. The Bloodline saga, with The Tribal Chief at the helm, set the bar to a level that will likely be impossible to obtain. Even though he lost the title to Cody Rhodes, Roman's "story" is far from over.

While no one knows what's next Reigns, there's no doubt that he will remain at The Head of the Table and whomever's path he crosses will have an encounter with absolute greatness.

