Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE legend's return during Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

The Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL is just an hour away and it is set to be headlined by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After a disappointing loss to The Rock and Roman Reigns last night, The American Nightmare is determined to finish his story tonight. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shared a video package about the feud on his Twitter account in which Rhodes' journey from last year's WrestleMania till now was covered.

The Game may have subtly confirmed the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Show of Shows as he sent out the tweet at 3:16 PM EST. 3:16 is a significant figure for Austin. Many fans believe this is not a coincidence and have started speculating on the return of the Hall of Famer tonight.

There are many reasons why Stone Cold Steve Austin could return during tonight's main event at WrestleMania 40.

Stone Cold Steve Austin has a history with The Rock

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the greatest rival of The Rock in the history of WWE. The Texas Rattlesnake could show up tonight to deal with The Final Boss so that Rhodes could have a fair chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion from Reigns.

It would be a good callback to their first-ever WrestleMania match as well, which also took place in Philadelphia twenty-five years ago.

WWE needs surprises for Night Two of WrestleMania

Night One of WrestleMania XL featured some big moments and a lot of great pro wrestling. However, it did not feature any major surprises, which is something fans expect to see at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The company could be saving all the surprises for WrestleMania Sunday and Stone Cold Steve Austin could be one to shock the fans and give them an iconic moment they could talk about for a long time.

To protect The Bloodline's credibility

Cody Rhodes will likely be on his own against The Bloodline tonight as Seth Rollins is not at his hundred percent after the beating he received last night. The Visionary is also set to defend the World Heavyweight title against Drew McIntyre at the start of the show.

The Stamford-based promotion is probably planning to book The American Nightmare to win the title tonight, but him taking out the whole Bloodline alone would hurt the group's credibility.

So Steve Austin showing up to deal with The Rock and his family would make Roman Reigns' potential loss more believable to the fans.

The Rock teases many surprises for Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL

The Rock discussed various topics with the media at the press conference after Night One of WrestleMania XL. Sportskeeda's Emily Mae asked The Final Boss if Night Two would feature surprises during The Bloodline Rules match

"You can... Yeah, Emily, absolutely! Like Final Boss can't tell you that. I can't tell everybody that, I gotta keep everybody guessing including Cody Rhodes. That's important. So yeah, great question. You can sure expect the unexpected and a lot of surprises."

The Wrestling Observer recently reported that WWE had been working on bringing in Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and The Undertaker for WrestleMania.

