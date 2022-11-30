Roman Reigns and 4 stars who could main event WWE's next major show in India

As per an exclusive report by Sportskeeda Wrestling, it has come to light that WWE may be planning to host a live event in Hyderabad, India as early as January 18, 2023.

The roster will comprise of a mix of superstars, both Indian and international. For the record, the last time WWE came down to India was in 2017, with the main event being Jinder Mahal vs. Triple H.

The company taped Superstar Spectacle in 2021, an event heavily featuring Indian wrestlers, which aired on India's Republic Day. Drew McIntyre was the star attraction of the show alongside Rinku and Saurav Gurjar, who is known as The Indus Sher. Samir and Sunil Singh, dubbed The Bollywood Boyz were also involved, along with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

With the product having changed for the better since The Game took over and a packed roster, WWE could knock it out of the proverbial park this time around. Here's a look at five superstars who could headline the show.

#5. Saurav Gurjar aka Sanga

Saurav Gurjar was repackaged and brought back to NXT 2.0 along with Grayson Waller (left)

Among WWE's Indian wrestlers, Saurav Gurjar has been one of the most important names in recent times, and his graph is on an upward trajectory as a singles star under the ring name Sanga.

He was repackaged as a bodyguard to Grayson Waller in NXT 2.0 earlier this year. The two ultimately had a match in April.

He was previously a member of the Indus Sher tag team alongside Veer, but many of you may recognize him better as Zor from the Bollywood film Brahmastra.

The company booked him to headline the Superstar Spectacle event in 2021 with a six-man tag featuring Drew McIntyre, and his newfound popularity as a Bollywood actor could persuade Triple H to capitalize on his star power.

#4. Finn Bálor & The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day (from left to right): Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley

Finn Bálor has a huge fanbase in India. The Game is his supporter, and despite losing a singles match to AJ Styles in Survivor Series, he has been on the winning side more often than not in recent times. He famously defeated Edge in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules in October this year.

As per a report, he called his fanbase in India "exceptional".

“They are fantastic. They are very vocal on Twitter and Instagram with their support, and that is the reason I am excited to return to India when we can.”

He further went on to mention other Indian wrestlers signed with the company.

“We have a couple of great Indian guys at their performance centre that I have spoken to many times. I feel like there’s a lot of similarities in Irish culture and Indian culture about how we value our families. I am really looking forward to going back to the country soon.”

Guru Raaj competed against the leader of Judgment Day in Superstar Spectacle 2021, in a match that was well-received. In a similar fashion, Triple H could book a match for Bálor in Hyderabad against an Indian wrestler, or have him compete in a match involving The O.C. as the two seem to be continuing their feud as seen on WWE RAW. Either way, his presence will raise a stir at the event.

#3. AJ Styles

AJ Styles may well have the biggest fan-base in India. The Pheomenal One's perfect balance of charisma, mic skills, personality, wrestling skills and high-flying daredevilry puts him in an elite class of wrestlers with a loyal Gen Z following.

He defeated Finn Bálor in a singles match on Survivor Series, ending his losing streak. On WWE RAW's fallout night at the Thanksgiving event, The Judgment Day bounced back with a win over The O.C. From the looks of it, the two factions seem to be embroiled in a feud which may continue into the new year.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of the top names in WWE today

With recent promotional videos in India and rumored Bollywood project lined up for the former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre may be looking to headline the January show.

He is one of the most hard-working superstars on the roster, having rejuvinated into the main eventer that he is today since his return to the company in 2017.

This year alone, The Scottish Warrior was involved in a few Match-of-the-Year worthy bouts, including his main event against Roman Reigns on Clash at the Castle, and the WarGames match at Survivor Series.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns grants wishes in New Delhi, India (right)

Is there another active wrestler in WWE today (sorry John Cena and The Undertaker) that has a bigger fan-base than this man?

Roman Reigns has run roughshod through the entire roster, closing 2022's Premium Live Events with yet another victory over former rivals Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes.

If the Tribal Chief decides to come down to Hyderabad in January, he will most certainly be the showstopper along with The Bloodline.

Do you see any other wrestler with the possibility of headlining WWE India's rumored Live Event in January 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

