Roman Reigns and 4 other WWE Superstars who are considered part-timers 

WWE and professional wrestling is a grueling business. Successful pro wrestlers are typically top-level athletes who regularly wear their bodies down in the gym before damaging them further by taking bumps on a nightly basis.

Perhaps worse than the bumping and the rigors of the gym is the travel. WWE Superstars are unable to relax their bodies properly after bumping around inside and outside of a wrestling ring because they need to squeeze into a car or an airplane seat to head to the next town. At times, it appears as if there's no break for professional wrestlers.

Some stars in the industry have built up enough of a name and reputation where they're able to travel less often and attend fewer shows. With a big enough name and enough drawing power, some pro wrestlers have earned the luxury of only wrestling a handful of times per year.

This list will take a look at five WWE Superstars who are on part-time schedules. Fans won't see them every week on television and they almost never appear at live events. Still, they're often a major part of programming when they do show up.

Below are 5 WWE Superstars who are considered part timers.

#5. Roman Reigns has become a part-time WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns posing with his titles

Roman Reigns is on top of the world. He's the current-reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has been the Universal Champion for over eight-hundred days and he's held the WWE Championship since WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief has recently slowed down his schedule after having a grueling schedule for almost a decade. He no longer appears on every Premium Live Event and often misses both RAW and SmackDown. Perhaps the most notable change to Roman's schedule is with live events.

Reigns has only wrestled four times since SummerSlam. Of those four appearances, two were at Premium Live Events and two were at Canadian live events. Gone are the days of The Head Of The Table touring the globe doing houseshows, but he's earned it given his successful career.

#4. Edge only wrestles on occasion

Edge is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history. The 49-year-old legend has won numerous world titles, along with specialty matches and tournaments including the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring, and Money in the Bank. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame after he was forced to retire due to the wear and tear on his body.

The Rated R Superstar's health and advanced age makes being full-time virtually impossible. He knows the clock is ticking on his career to the extent that he's revealed plans to retire in 2023.

The WWE Hall of Famer has only had nine matches thus far in 2022 and only six since WrestleMania. Of those six bouts, two were on RAW and four on Premium Live Events.

#3. Logan Paul is signed for a select number of matches

Logan Paul signed with WWE in 2022

Logan Paul is a notorious personality. He rose to fame in other avenues than pro wrestling, primarily on YouTube. He's also dabbled in acting, music, and boxing. He first started appearing on WWE programming last year.

The Maverick didn't earn a part-time schedule due to his years of wrestling, instead he received it due to his notoriety outside of professional wrestling. As a result, he signed with WWE on a limited match basis. Logan will also appear on television periodically to hype up his events and upcoming matches, but he's yet to compete on RAW, SmackDown, or live events.

Paul has only had three matches thus far in his career, but all three have been at major events. Unfortunately, his next bout won't be coming in the immediate future as Logan Paul was injured during his epic bout with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#2. Brock Lesnar comes and goes

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant stars in wrestling history. He quickly rose to prominence in the promotion in 2002 and left in 2004 to pursue other goals. In his time away from the company, he went on to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Since returning to WWE, he's dominated the company.

The Beast has a part-time schedule for a few reasons. For starters, it makes him feel like an even bigger star. The other key reason is that he doesn't like being on the road, which was part of the reason why he left WWE back in 2004. The part-time schedule benefits the former UFC Heavyweight Champion more than most.

Lesnar has only wrestled once since after SummerSlam, which was at the Crown Jewel 2022 event. In total, he's had eight bouts in 2022 with only one match being at a live event and none on television. The Beast comes and goes as he pleases.

#1. Bill Goldberg only wrestles a handful of matches periodically

Goldberg facing down Bobby Lashley

Goldberg first rose to prominence in World Championship Wrestling during the Attitude Era. He won world titles there and later in World Wrestling Entertainment, with his return to the company in 2016 resulting in semi-regular appearances ever since.

The Hall of Famer is too old to regularly compete in the ring, plus his style and presentation doesn't lend itself to constant appearances. For his health and for his character, a part-time schedule works best for Da Man.

Of everybody on this list, Goldberg appears the least-often. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has only wrestled once so far in 2022 when he battled Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. He wrestled in three matches in 2021. Whether he'll continue wrestling on a part-time basis remains to be seen.

