Roman Reigns and 5 other Anoa'i family members John Cena has defeated in his career

John Cena has had many enemies in his legendary WWE career, one of them being Roman Reigns. However, the latter was not the only person from the legendary Anoa'i family The Cenation Leader had defeated.

John couldn't defeat Roman in their latest singles match at SummerSlam 2021. However, that wasn't the case when the former teamed up with Kevin Owens and defeated Reigns and Sami Zayn in the final 2022 SmackDown episode.

For this list, we will look at times John Cena successfully defeated other iconic Anoa'i wrestling family members.

#5. and #4. John Cena has bested Jimmy and Jey Usos in multiple tag team bouts

The latest return of The Cenation Leader at WWE SmackDown saw him go head-to-head with Jimmy Uso. However, this was not the only time the former faced an Uso inside a ring.

The first time John was put up against The Usos was on RAW's October 13, 2014, episode. Cena teamed with Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) and defeated the Anoa'i family and the team of Goldust and Stardust. However, it should be noted that they were not enemies the first time they shared the ring.

On the episode of SmackDown on May 6, 2014, The Usos and John came up short against The Wyatt Family. However, Cena, Jimmy, and Jey won when they faced on the May 12, 2014, edition of Monday Night RAW.

#3. John Cena and The Rock had a legendary rivalry

Cena's feud with The Rock from 2011 to 2013 was one of the most notable rivalries in recent wrestling history. It began at Wrestlemania 27, where the latter interfered during the former's title match against The Miz.

Their singles match main evented two WrestleMania, in 2012 and 2013. WrestleMania 28 saw Dwayne Johnson win, but Cena managed to turn things around at WrestleMania 29. However, like The Usos, they first shared the ring as partners. At Survivor Series 2011, John Cena and The Rock defeated R-Truth and The A-Lister.

#2. John also defeated The Usos' Hall of Famer father, Rikishi

Rikishi and Cena have faced each other multiple times, whether for one-on-one or tag team matches. However, they have only met four times in a televised singles match.

On SmackDown's November 5, 2002 episode, Rikishi defeated John under five minutes. The second time, only 14 days later, saw a similar winner. However, John won on the January 2, 2003, episode of the blue brand. In March of that year, The Cenation Leader was crowned victorious again.

#1. John Cena has a surprising majority win against Umaga

Umaga was one of the most feared and intimidating superstars in history. However, the 16-time World Champion defeated him five times in their six televised singles matches.

Their first one-on-one bout was on the July 17, 2006, episode of Monday Night RAW, where Umaga defeated Cena in just five minutes. However, the latter won in their eventual WWE Heavyweight Championship, Last Man Standing, and Street Fight match.

