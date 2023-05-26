Roman Reigns and 5 other stars who lost to Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia

Since Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002, he has focused on only one thing: destroying his enemies and securing the gold. His motto remained the same regardless of whether he was in the United States of America or Saudi Arabia.

During the course of his WWE career, he has defeated some of the notable names in the company’s history, such as The Undertaker, The Rock, and John Cena, among others. Currently, The Beast is preparing to defeat Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions, scheduled for May 27, 2023, at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

If he wins, this will not be Lesnar’s first victory in Saudi Arabia. In fact, The Beast Incarnate has defeated six superstars in WWE events held in Saudi Arabia.

Below are the six superstars Brock Lesnar has defeated in Saudi Arabia.

#6. Roman Reigns at Greatest Royal Rumble (2018)

The Greatest Royal Rumble was the first WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia. It was held on April 27, 2018, and Brock Lesnar was the WWE Universal Champion. He put the title on the line against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match.

During the early stages of the steel cage match, Brock Lesnar dominated with German Suplexes and a brutal F-5 on Reigns. However, after a couple of Superman Punches and Spears, Roman Reigns found the opportunity to escape the cage. Unfortunately, Paul Heyman slammed the door to stop Reigns.

The steel cage match ended when Roman Reigns performed a fifth Spear on Brock Lesnar, and the superstars went through the cage and landed ringside.

While it was Roman Reigns whose feet touched the floor first, the referee declared Brock Lesnar the winner since, technically, The Beast escaped the ring first!

#5. Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel (2018)

Crown Jewel 2018 was the second WWE event in Saudi Arabia that year, and between the two events, the WWE Universal Championship had changed hands.

Initially, this was scheduled to be a triple-threat match between then-champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman. Unfortunately, Reigns had to relinquish the title due to his leukemia returning. The triple threat match was now a singles title match between The Monster Among Men and The Beast.

The match itself wasn’t well-received by fans. Most of the fans were hoping for Strowman to win the title and for WWE to move on from Brock Lesnar. However, that wasn’t the case.

Even before the match started, Baron Corbin brutally ambushed Strowman with the title belt. Next, The Beast executed three devastating F-5s on him to tame The Monster Among Men.

Lesnar executed two more F-5s to ultimately secure the victory for the vacated Universal Championship. This victory marked the first time any superstar was a two-time Universal Champion.

#4. Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel 2019

Cain Velasquez made a shocking WWE debut on October 4, 2019, and attacked The Beast Incarnate with Rey Mysterio by his side.

When WWE booked Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, it wasn’t just WWE fans who were interested – even MMA fans were hooked. Considering Velasquez had defeated Brock Lesnar at UFC 121, the stakes were high for The Beast.

At Crown Jewel 2019, Lesnar put the WWE Championship on the line against Cain Velasquez. The match lasted for a few minutes, and The Beast secured the victory by locking his challenger in the Kimura Lock. Velasquez tapped out, but Lesnar refused to break the lock until Rey Mysterio interfered.

#3. Ricochet at Super ShowDown (2020)

In 2020, WWE was heavily pushing for Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. This idea was well-accepted by the fans, but it also meant getting Ricochet out of the way.

It so happened that on an edition of WWE RAW before Royal Rumble, The One and Only stepped up to The Beast and claimed he wasn’t afraid of him. Lesnar laid out Ricochet with a low blow, but the bitterness continued.

At Royal Rumble, Ricochet returned the low blow, and McIntyre used that opportunity to Claymore him over the top rope. Even though McIntyre challenged The Beast for WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble, Ricochet was still in the way.

At Super ShowDown 2020, WWE booked a title match between The One and Only and The Beast. It took Lesnar slightly more than a minute to defeat Ricochet to retain the title.

#2. Austin Theory at Elimination Chamber (2022)

At Elimination Chamber 2022, Bobby Lashley was the WWE Champion. The title was put on the line against AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Matt Riddle.

During the beginning of the match, Lashley was injured after Seth Rollins Powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod. The match continued while officials removed The All Mighty.

The fifth entrant was supposed to be Lashley, but Michael Cole announced that he had suffered a concussion and wouldn't be back in the match. By now, The Beast had already made his way to the ring. He eliminated all the superstars and ultimately pinned Austin Theory after a brutal F-5 from the top of the pod to become the new WWE Champion.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel (2022)

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE RAW in October and brutally attacked Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty was furious and called out The Beast the following week. After some back and forth, WWE booked a grudge match for Crown Jewel 2022.

This match gathered significant momentum since WWE fans had forever been asking for a Beast vs. Beast spectacle! The match had almost tilted in Lashley’s favor when he applied The Hurt Lock to The Beast. However, Lesnar managed to use the turnbuckle to put himself over his opponent and pin him for the victory.

