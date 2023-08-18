Roman Reigns to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the chances

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is generating considerable anticipation among fans of the blue brand.

Last week's episode of the show brought an unexpected twist to The Bloodline Saga, as Jey Uso announced his departure from WWE after attacking both Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns.

As we approach the airing of tonight's SmackDown, the question arises regarding Roman Reigns' potential appearance on the show. However, it has been confirmed that Reigns will not be present, as he has not been advertised for the episode. Additionally, the current Undisputed Champion is reportedly taking a hiatus due to an injury sustained during his match at SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns is your current Undisputed Champion in WWE.

Rumors have already been circulating about Reigns taking a vacation following SummerSlam. Even he has not been promoted for any upcoming premium live events, including Payback 2023, Fastlane 2023, and Survivor Series 2023. He is also currently absent from the lineup for WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, a significant event as the promotion returns to India after a six-year gap.

Moreover, the focal point of SmackDown seems to be centered around Jey Uso and the ongoing Bloodline saga rather than solely on Reigns. It is plausible that tonight's episode will focus more on the development of Jey's storyline rather than emphasizing Reigns' presence.

Given these factors, it appears highly unlikely that Roman Reigns will make an appearance on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

What WWE has in store for tonight's edition of SmackDown

Despite Roman Reigns' absence, tonight's edition of the blue brand is poised to be a highly promising show, with several significant things in store. One of the major highlights is the match between Edge and Sheamus, which could potentially mark Edge's final match in WWE.

Notably, tonight's edition is being held in Toronto, Edge's hometown, adding extra significance to the occasion. Last year, Edge had already hinted that he would be retiring in August of this year.

Adding to the anticipation, Edge recently confirmed that this match will indeed be his last, as his WWE contract is set to expire afterward. This has elevated the stakes of the match and the emotional impact it could have on fans.

Additionally, the newly crowned United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, is scheduled to appear on the show. He is slated to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect segment, which could potentially set the stage for a feud between Waller and Mysterio.

All in all, the upcoming edition of SmackDown promises to be captivating, with Edge's potential farewell match at the forefront of the excitement. Fans will be eager to see what the future holds for The Rated-R Superstar and whether he will officially announce his retirement during tonight's episode.