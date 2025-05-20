Roman Reigns to become a last-minute replacement for top superstar at upcoming WWE show? Exploring the possibility

Could Roman Reigns make a surprise return to replace a top babyface in an upcoming tag match? Things have been heating up fast on the road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the chaos on RAW has left fans wondering about The OTC.

On the latest episode of RAW, Jey Uso faced off against Bron Breakker, but the match ended in a DQ after Paul Heyman distracted the referee. Chaos unfolded as Heyman pulled Jey's leg, prompting Seth Rollins to attack Jey from behind.

A massive brawl broke out with Rollins and Breakker beating down Jey—until Sami Zayn and CM Punk rushed in to even the odds. The crowd went wild as Punk and Zayn cleared the ring, but just as things seemed under control, Logan Paul hit Jey with a cheap shot to close the show.

Earlier this month, Punk made his first appearance since WrestleMania but was attacked by Rollins and Breakker. Zayn tried to help but was also overwhelmed—until Jey Uso’s arrival finally drove the heels away. This led to the official announcement of Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk & Sami Zayn at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

However, there’s growing talk that Zayn might be targeted again, possibly taken out backstage before the match. If that happens, Roman Reigns stepping in as Punk’s partner would be a huge twist. With Heyman involved and old Bloodline ties still in play, Roman Reigns’ return at the end of the night could be the shocking moment that changes everything. Right now, this is just a possibility, and nothing is confirmed.

Roman Reigns to punish Sami Zayn if he joins Seth Rollins?

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 41, where he was brutally taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW. While fans expected The Tribal Chief to resurface soon after, his silence has only added to the mystery. But knowing Roman, it’s likely that he's aware of what’s happening behind the scenes.

With Paul Heyman and Rollins reportedly scouting a fourth member for their faction, all signs point to Sami Zayn—a man who once stood beside Roman as the “Honorary Uce.”

Zayn’s recent demeanor, especially since returning after 'Mania, has sparked heavy speculation that he might betray CM Punk and join the heel side at Saturday Night’s Main Event. If that happens, fans can expect a serious reaction from Reigns. Despite past tensions, Roman Reigns eventually accepted Zayn into The Bloodline before Survivor Series: WarGames. That alliance was built on strategy, not trust—and if Zayn flips sides now to chase a world title with Seth and Heyman, Roman won’t let it slide.

With unfinished business between Reigns and Punk, a betrayal by Zayn might trigger the perfect storm—one that leads to The Head of the Table returning to punish his former ally for siding with the enemy.

