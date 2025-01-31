Roman Reigns to be betrayed by two legends, couple split up, AJ Lee is back? 5 Last-minute predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

With the WWE Royal Rumble approaching, there has been speculation about many things regarding the first Premium Live Event of 2025. This includes the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble winners, surprise entrants, and who will emerge victorious in the Ladder Match between the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

With that in mind, we take a look at five last-minute predictions for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

#5. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could part ways

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio (Photo credit: WWE.com)

After losing the Women's World Championship, Liv Morgan declared her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble Match, aiming to win and challenge Rhea Ripley again. However, this may not be the only thing that could happen at the Rumble.

Dominik Mysterio might interfere in the match to help her win, but he could instead cost her the victory. On that occasion, Liv may turn on Dirty Dom, leading to their breakup just a few weeks after Dominik's efforts to make amends with Rhea Ripley following her dethroning of his girlfriend.

#4. Sami Zayn could win the Royal Rumble

Given what has happened lately, it would make sense for WWE Creative to go down that way. Zayn accidentally kicked Cody Rhodes in the head last Monday on RAW, potentially sparking a feud between them, which means if Sami wins, he will go after The American Nightmare.

Still, Zayn would be the perfect candidate to win the Rumble Match if Kevin Owens dethroned Cody Rhodes earlier in the night. In that case, Zayn and KO would collide in a dream match at WrestleMania 41, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

#3. Cody Rhodes could lose his Undisputed WWE Championship

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (Photo credit: WWE.com)

It's not a very likely scenario, given that he is the top babyface in WWE and he is set for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41.

Still, a title change at the Royal Rumble would create a new angle and could result in The American Nightmare reclaiming it at the Elimination Chamber, heading to WrestleMania as World Champion.

#2. The Rock and Paul Heyman might betray Roman Reigns

Netflix released a promotional video for the upcoming Royal Rumble featuring The Rock. This suggests that The Final Boss might appear at the event. While it remains uncertain whether he will participate in the Men's Match, he could confront Roman Reigns, setting the stage for a blockbuster matchup WrestleMania.

The Rock could work with Paul Heyman, with The Wiseman making a heel turn and betraying the OTC, causing him to lose the opportunity to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes.

#1. AJ Lee could return to WWE after nearly a decade

It has been nearly a decade since AJ Lee was last seen in WWE. With her husband, CM Punk, returning to the company in 2023, there was speculation that the former Divas Champion would follow the same path and return to the Stamford-based promotion.

AJ Lee could be a surprise entrant at No. 30 and might even win the Women's Rumble Match, going on to main event The Grandest Stage of Them All against either the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley or the Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

