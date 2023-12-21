Roman Reigns to break historic WWE title record before dropping it to 30-year-old? Exploring potential scenario

Roman Reigns could drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to a 30-year-old superstar after breaking a legend's record.

There was a time when The Tribal Chief seemed unbeatable, but that is no longer the case. The Bloodline has lost Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso has proven to be a weak link in the faction without his brother.

Reigns has put together a remarkable run as champion but still has a ways to go before he can surpass Hulk Hogan's record at 1,474 days. The Head of the Table recently dubbed his stablemate Solo Sikoa as "The Tribal Heir" on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa has been labeled The Enforcer of The Bloodline and has been a loyal soldier for the group. However, the young star could eventually challenge Reigns to a match with the title on the line.

The SmackDown star may be growing tired of living in Roman's shadow and could betray his leader down the line. If Sikoa does not win the Men's Royal Rumble match next month, he could decide to help Reigns retain the title for a while longer. The Tribal Chief has been relying on Sikoa to keep him at the top of the company, but that may not be the case for much longer.

Bill Apter believes former NXT Champion could align with Roman Reigns in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Bron Breakker could align with Roman Reigns on the main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter suggested that Bron Breakker could be trouble for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the main roster in the future. Apter stated that Breakker could align with Paul Heyman to eliminate him as a threat to the champion.

"Bron Breakker maybe could become trouble for Roman Reigns. So instead of having him as an opponent for Roman Reigns, maybe he becomes a part of the Paul Heyman stable. Not The Bloodline, but keep your enemies close to you," Bill Apter said. [24:54 - 25:12]

The Bloodline is not as strong as it used to be, and it could lead to Reigns being vulnerable as champion. Only time will tell how long The Tribal Chief will be able to remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

