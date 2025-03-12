Roman Reigns to cut ties with OG Bloodline member after shocking incident involving them? Exploring potential angle

Roman Reigns made a monumental return to RAW this week. He destroyed Seth Rollins to seek retribution for what the latter did at the Royal Rumble. However, The OTC did not spare CM Punk either, as he unleashed a brutal attack on him. This could be more than just a statement—it could be a prelude to a major twist that is seemingly on the horizon.

The Tribal Chief might cut ties with his OG Bloodline member Paul Heyman after the brutal attack on CM Punk. What really got people talking was the wholesome moment between Punk and Heyman. While Reigns was attacking Rollins, The Wiseman was seen consoling The Best in the World. That was something that The OTC may not have liked.

Roman Reigns might be questioning where Paul Heyman's loyalty lies. During his next appearance, he might call out the 59-year-old for comforting CM Punk. The former Undisputed Champion could very well remind Heyman that the latter is 'his Wiseman' and has no business showing sympathy to someone else. Reigns might even force Paul to choose between him and Punk.

The OTC might give the veteran some time to figure out whom he wants to side with. Besides, there are already reports suggesting a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Well, if that happens, it could make things even worse. The tension between Reigns and Punk would hit another level with Heyman in the mix.

Moreover, with the storied history between CM Punk and Paul Heyman, such an angle could be an interesting twist on The Road to WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman to walk away from Roman Reigns and CM Punk?

If Roman Reigns forces Paul Heyman to choose between him and CM Punk, it could create a dilemma for The Wiseman. He has a history with both superstars, so choosing one over the other will not be easy. Stuck between loyalty and friendship, Heyman might just shock everyone with his decision.

In a surprising twist, the WWE Hall of Famer might just walk away instead of siding with either of the superstars. That way, he would avoid any bad blood with either of them and keep his hands clean. Plus, it would totally catch fans off guard, especially since everyone is expecting him to betray one of them.

The 59-year-old could decide to take a little break from WWE before making his return in a new story. There have been several speculations that Heyman might take Bron Breakker under his wing. If that is the case, he needs to be kept separate from Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

While it is an intriguing prospect, it is just speculation at the moment. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in mind for this story.

