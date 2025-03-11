Why Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins must NOT main event WrestleMania 41 Night One

WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and several high-profile matches have already been added to the card. One of the biggest matches that is rumored to take place at The Show of Shows is Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk. Reports already indicated it, and what happened on the latest episode of RAW seemingly confirmed the rumors.

Well, the biggest question among fans is whether this Triple Threat match will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41. Given the sheer star power and blockbuster potential of this match, it is hard to argue against its main eventing. However, there are also compelling reasons why this match should not headline the first night of 'Mania.

There are no stakes in this match

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are three of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. A potential showdown between them would be a box office match. But the lack of any significant prize or stakes in this somewhere makes it a little less worthy of headlining WrestleMania 41.

The main event of WrestleMania typically features high-stakes championship matches, and this is what has been seen over the years. If a world title or a championship opportunity were on the line, Rollins vs. Punk vs. Reigns should have, without a doubt, deserved to be in the main event of 'Mania Night One.

CM Punk's decades-long WrestleMania goal deserves a more fitting end

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, his story has revolved around the fact that he never main evented WrestleMania. The Second City Saint has been highlighting it throughout the 'Mania season. Well, a story like that, which has incredible potential to do wonders, deserves a proper payoff, and why not?

Punk randomly headlining The Show of Shows, and that too in a Triple Threat match without any stakes, would not be the right decision. WWE should save this story for next year when a more determined CM Punk wins the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber match. He could then go on to challenge for the world title in the main event of WrestleMania to have a poetic end to his decades-long dream.

The Women's World Title match is worthy of headlining Night One

Bianca Belair is set to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Well, Rhea Ripley would reportedly be added to this bout, making it a Triple Threat match. Three of the biggest stars in the WWE women's division competing for the gold truly deserve to be in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41.

It is a monumental opportunity for Triple H to elevate the women's division, as its stars have rightfully earned it. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is a blockbuster match that would undoubtedly deliver, regardless of its placement on the card. It would do just fine even if it is the semi-main event on either of the nights of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Well, it all depends on how WWE's creative head, Triple H, views things and what the company has in store.

