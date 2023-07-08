Roman Reigns to face a ghost from his past after 665 days at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso, a match he will likely win. But what happens next? Who could The Tribal Chief face after SummerSlam? While his next few challengers might be unknown, he could meet a familiar foe at Survivor Series.

The Big Uce might face Seth Rollins in a champion vs. champion match at the 'Big Four' event. WWE recently announced the date and location of Survivor Series 2023, seemingly dropping the WarGames branding from the show. As a result, the company may bring back the RAW vs. SmackDown concept.

This would pit Roman Reigns against the World Heavyweight Champion in the main event. As long as Rollins keeps his title, we could be in for the renewal of one of the most storied rivalries in recent WWE history. The former Shield brothers last faced each other at Royal Rumble 2022, and it did not disappoint.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Seth Rollins was a savage for pulling up at the Royal Rumble for his match against Roman Reigns in his Shield gear and music Seth Rollins was a savage for pulling up at the Royal Rumble for his match against Roman Reigns in his Shield gear and music 😂 https://t.co/vxc8wtbVR5

The match was excellent but ended without a decisive winner, as Reigns intentionally got himself disqualified. So, he is yet to defeat Seth Rollins during his record-breaking Universal Championship reign.

That is enough for the potential story, and it doesn't even need to end with The Tribal Chief getting his hand raised. WWE can keep this story going even longer.

Roman Reigns could get pinned in another non-title match following Money in the Bank

Anything is possible after Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. He is no longer bound by his streak as long as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is around his waist. The Tribal Chief can lose to Seth Rollins at Survivor Series too, with it only adding more interest in his character.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era #WWERaw Just realized this. If Rollins wins the world title, we could possibily get this at Survivor Series Just realized this. If Rollins wins the world title, we could possibily get this at Survivor Series 👀 #WWERaw https://t.co/W6Rvr5nyET

Reigns would become the ultimate "big match wrestler," only winning when it matters most. That way, he can give enough of a rub to his opponents and remain champion at the same time.

If he loses to Rollins at Survivor Series, WWE can extend the issue for one more match, this time for the title. It doesn't need to happen until mid-2024 when The Visionary gets drafted to SmackDown. That is when Roman Reigns should finally get his win back.

