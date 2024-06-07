Roman Reigns to fire Bloodline member, WWE legend to quit & more - 3 shocking swerves that could happen later this year

The year 2024 has seen a resurgence in WWE, with the product becoming edgier to bring back lapsed fans. The company has been firing on all cylinders under the Paul Levesque Era.

However, the injury bug has plagued the locker room, causing some storylines to be pushed back. As they say, every cloud has a silver lining. WWE could pull out all the stops this fall to make 2024 one of the most successful years in the Stamford-based promotion's history.

With that in mind, let's dive into the three potential swerves that could happen later this year.

#3. Roman Reigns returns and fires Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline

The Bloodline storyline has taken an unexpected turn since Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. Amidst his absence, Solo Sikoa assumed full control of the faction, replacing Jimmy Uso with Tama Tonga and later recruiting Tonga Loa.

Paul Heyman has seemingly been kept in the dark about these new additions to The Bloodline. While The Wiseman hasn't been in touch with The Tribal Chief for months, The Enforcer claims he has spoken to Roman Reigns.

It appears that a certain someone is pulling the strings of Sikoa and it's not Reigns. The summer of 2024 could kickstart another Bloodline civil war, with The Tribal Chief coming back to reclaim his throne.

The former WWE Universal Champion could kick Solo Sikoa out of The Bloodline to set off the chain of events, leading to a match between the two men later this year. The inevitable feud could spiral into a faction war, prompting The Usos to reunite with Roman Reigns heading into next year.

#2. WWE legend Randy Orton could quit SmackDown and move back to RAW

Randy Orton has been out of action since losing to Gunther in the King of the Ring finals. The controversial ending to the match has led some fans to believe that a rematch could be on the cards.

Triple H assured The Viper would get another shot at The Ring General when he's medically cleared to return. But since both men are performing under different brands, it is unlikely to see them cross paths again unless one of them switches brands.

If deemed fit, Randy Orton could confront Nick Aldis and inform him that he's leaving SmackDown to move back to RAW to settle the score with Gunther. The decision may not sit well with some fans since they're hoping to see a blockbuster title program between Orton and Rhodes come SummerSlam.

But the company shouldn't rush into this feud until WrestleMania next year. In the meantime, The Viper could rain on The Ring General's parade if he wins the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. A trilogy with someone of Randy Orton's stature would solidify Gunther's title reign.

#1. Seth Rollins returns as a heel to challenge WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins lived up to his words when he said he would be Cody Rhodes' shield in his war against The Bloodline. At WrestleMania XL, The Visionary took a bullet for The American Nightmare and helped him finish his story.

Rollins has since been on the sidelines with a knee injury. A recent video has shown the 38-year-old stalwart working out in his Black and Brave Wrestling school. This is the first time he has been spotted since undergoing knee surgery.

With Cody Rhodes falling short of credible challengers, Seth Rollins could return to SmackDown to ignite a buzzworthy feud this fall. A heel turn for The Architect could help him reinvent himself and end his winless drought against The American Nightmare.