Roman Reigns to form new Bloodline with 2 new Enforcers & a Right Hand Man? 3 Things the OTC could do after his return on WWE RAW 

Last night's WWE RAW saw the epic return of Roman Reigns. The OTC, who had been on a hiatus since RAW after WrestleMania 41, returned during the closing moments of the show to save Jey Uso and CM Punk from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Given that Roman Reigns had a score to settle with Seth Rollins' faction, it made sense for him to return to take out The Visionary's henchmen on WWE RAW. Following his highly anticipated return, it will be of interest to see what is next for the Only Tribal Chief.

In this piece, we will explore three potential things Reigns may do after his return on WWE RAW:

#3. Roman Reigns could take on Bron Breakker in a singles match at SummerSlam 2025

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns was decimated by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. With Seth Rollins currently out injured, a potential match between The Visionary and the Original Tribal Chief seems highly unlikely for SummerSlam 2025.

However, the OTC could turn his attention toward The Dog of WWE following his return. Reigns could challenge Bron Breakker to a singles encounter at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

If so, the OTC vs. The Dog of WWE could be one of the biggest matches to headline this year's SummerSlam.

#2. The OTC could join forces with Jey Uso to challenge Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

Roman Reigns returned to save CM Punk and Jey Uso from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed last night. With The Best in The World winning the Gauntlet Match last night, he will now take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Meanwhile, Roman could join forces with Jey Uso to challenge Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to a tag match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. While the OTC has unfinished business with Seth's faction, Jey Uso has been involved in an angle with the heels stable for quite some time now.

Hence, they could join forces against the common enemy at SummerSlam.

#1. Roman Reigns could form a new Bloodline

Another potential direction could see Roman Reigns get involved in two separate angles at the same time. While the OTC and Jey could fight Seth Rollins' faction on RAW, Reigns and The YEET Master may also join forces with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu to stop Solo Sikoa in his tracks on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa has grown both in power and stature on the blue brand. With Fatu and Jimmy currently outnumbered against The Street Champion and his MFTs, Big Jim could urge Reigns to help them on the blue brand.

This could lead to the Only Tribal Chief forming a new Bloodline with Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Jimmy Uso. While The Samoan Werewolf and The YEET Master could be his two new Enforcers, Big Jim could be Reigns' new Right Hand Man.

