Roman Reigns to form new faction with 4 stars, OTC to win world title? 4 booking steps for The Tribal Chief vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 42 

A dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock has been rumored for years now. However, nothing has come of those rumors yet. That said, things may finally change at WrestleMania 42.

With The Rock very much involved in WWE now, the odds of a potential match between him and Roman Reigns can't be ruled out. The creative team could weave an interesting storyline in the coming months, leading to an epic showdown between the two real-life Bloodline members at The Show of Shows next year.

This piece will cover four booking steps for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

#4. Roman Reigns could return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL

Seth Rollins will lock horns with LA Knight in a singles contest at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL. This match could see the epic return of Roman Reigns. The OTC has been on hiatus since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he was decimated by Rollins and his ally, Bron Breakker.

Given he has some unfinished business with The Visionary, Reigns could return on Saturday night to help LA Knight even the odds against The Architect and his faction. Reigns could make his presence felt during the match to help The Megastar defeat Rollins, much to the delight of WWE fans.

#3. A huge tag team match and the return of The Rock at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns' potential return at Saturday Night's Main Event to cost Rollins a potential win may not sit well with the heel faction. The Visionary, along with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, could hit back at The Tribal Chief, launching a brutal attack on him.

This potential angle could lead to Knight returning the favor by saving Reigns from Rollins and his stable. The babyface duo could then challenge Rollins and Bron to a tag match at SummerSlam 2025.

If that is indeed the case, the company could throw a massive curveball at fans by having The Rock return at the event to reveal himself as the true leader of Rollins' faction. The Brahma Bull could make his presence felt during the potential tag match to help Rollins and Bron emerge victorious.

#2. The Rock and Rollins' reign of terror, leading to a WarGames Match

After associating himself with Seth Rollins and Co., The Rock could start his reign of terror on the main roster. The Final Boss could first recruit new members to his faction, then help Seth Rollins win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The heel stable under the umbrella of The Rock could torment several stars on both brands. This potential angle could lead to Roman Reigns forming his faction to stop The Rock and Rollins.

The OTC could have CM Punk, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, all of whom have issues with The Visionary currently, join forces to challenge The Rock to a WarGames Match. The high-profile match could see Team Roman Reigns defeat Team Rock, with the OTC pinning Seth Rollins.

#1. The OTC could win world title, and The Rock could win the Elimination Chamber Match

Roman Reigns pinning Seth Rollins at Survivor Series: WarGames could plant seeds of a title match between the two former Shield partners. The OTC could challenge The Visionary for his World Heavyweight Title in a big match at Royal Rumble 2026.

If so, the Original Tribal Chief could earn a hard-fought win over The Architect to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, The Rock could win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, which could lead to a dream match between the two real-life Bloodline members at WrestleMania 42.

