Roman Reigns won't be happy as hilarious Solo Sikoa tweet from 9 years ago resurfaces

Roman Reigns has had enough of Jey Uso disrespecting his legacy and The Bloodline whenever he gets the chance. Main Event Jey Uso has not refrained from interfering in The Bloodline’s business, and even Cody Rhodes is supporting him on this.

Recently, if there is one word that describes Jey Uso, it is “YEET.” He has been saying it at press conferences, promos, in-ring segments, and even during dark matches. In fact, The American Nightmare recently requested him to say “YEET” to hype up the crowd.

Now, a tweet from nine years ago has surfaced that has Solo Sikoa using “YEET” over and over again. Even though it is from nine years ago, it is bound to frustrate Roman Reigns since it is a reminder of Jey Uso’s growing popularity with the crowd.

You can check out Solo Sikoa's old tweet below:

The Tribal Chief is not going to be amused with the resurfaced tweet and might even give Solo Sikoa a hard time for it. On the other hand, some fans have commented on the long-term storytelling by WWE, especially with The Bloodline.

While fans believed it was a story three years in the making, it can supposedly be traced back to 2014.

Roman Reigns' statistics have shocked a WWE Hall of Famer

The WWE Universe strongly believes that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is not well-represented at all. On the other hand, champions such as Seth Rollins and Gunther have been actively taking challenges and putting their titles on the line.

During a session on his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discovered that Roman Reigns has been a part of only eleven televised matches for the year and is not scheduled for the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event either.

"Get the f**k out of here. Eleven all year? Pay-per-views, everything? (…) God bless him. And we sit here and I adamantly defend him that he should not lose the championship (…) I had no idea it was 11. I would have thought 50, 60," Kevin Nash said.

Becky Lynch had also taken a shot at Roman Reigns for his lack of title matches during her reign as the NXT Women’s Champion.

Do you agree with Kevin Nash's statement about Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!

