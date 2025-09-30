Roman Reigns isn't the hero you think he is!

Whenever Roman Reigns isn't present for RAW or SmackDown, WWE fans still always cheer for The Original Tribal Chief. He's still one of the most popular stars in wrestling despite appearing sporadically throughout the year.

With an ardent fervor, it doesn't take long for ravenous followers to profess their love for the man whenever Seth Rollins or Paul Heyman are in the ring. The audience is clearly allowed to root for and root against whoever they want.

It's part of being a fan and a part of the show. When a star is a heel, he or she is supposed to destroy adversaries and keep them down. They're supposed to make the heroes jump through hoops and overcome obstacles. That's what Reigns did as The Head of the Table and The Tribal Chief.

However, his attitude, machinations, and motivations haven't really changed as a good guy. A message for those who blindly follow and cheer every move Roman Reigns makes - he's not the hero you think he is!

The many nefarious deeds of the heroic Roman Reigns

Pro wrestling is a show, a physical soap opera for fans who like drama and muscular people clashing in the ring. Roman Reigns held the Undisputed WWE title for over two years until Cody Rhodes defeated him at WrestleMania 40.

After a four-month hiatus, he returned as a conquering hero at SummerSlam by costing Solo Sikoa against Rhodes. Sikoa deserved it as he brutalized the Usos and Paul Heyman while Reigns was absent.

The funny part is that Solo isn't the only member of the OG Bloodline who's assaulted The Wiseman. Roman Reigns has put his hands on Heyman more than once, including hitting him with Superman punches.

He also shoved The Wiseman to the ground after he refused to back down from a promise to corner CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

His latest physicality involved choking Heyman out at Clash in Paris after beating Bronson Reed. Did Heyman deserve some type of comeuppance? Of course, but he's not a combatant, and he's 60 years old. That's senior citizen abuse.

Not all family members are treated equally

Look at how he treats his supposed 'allies' from the OG Bloodline. Sami Zayn did everything he was asked and even supported Reigns at last year's WarGames. Roman Reigns eventually accepted Zayn, but Zayn should have been hesitant to help The Tribal Chief.

It was his mind games and manipulations with Kevin Owens during the height of the Bloodline angle that should have stuck with Zayn. During the contract signing for the triple threat at WrestleMania 40, Reigns acted like he was only there so he didn't get fined like Marshawn Lynch.

He couldn't wait to sign the contract and leave. If he's such a man of the people and the greatest hero worthy of your chants, why is he always so eager to leave? He also wants you to acknowledge him.

Just look at how things ended on the latest RAW. Roman Reigns came out and saved the Usos in their Texas Tornado tag team match. However, he didn't acknowledge Jimmy at all.

Instead, he focused all his attention on Jey Uso and how this is the only thing that matters. He's manipulating Jey yet again, and Jimmy sees it. Heroes don't manipulate people. Heels do.

That's why Rollins is booed when Punk and Reigns are in the same sentence. Take another look at the person you cheer so loudly for during his many breaks from WWE. He's not the hero you think he is.

