Roman Reigns' Island of Relevancy to sink at SummerSlam? Hint: Nothing to do with The Usos

Roman Reigns could reportedly defend his Undisputed Championship against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

The former Undisputed Tag team champion had issued a challenge to The Tribal Chief on the latest edition of Smackdown. However, the Biggest Party of Summer could witness the sinking of Roman Reigns Island of Relevancy. As the Usos had already betrayed The Bloodline leader, it appeared that Solo Sikoa could also turn against The Tribal Chief as well. The twins have been attempting to create tension between Reigns and Sikoa by suggesting that Sikoa should become the next Tribal Chief.

In the latest episode of the blue brand, Sikoa seemed conflicted between his loyalty to the garland and his loyalty to The Tribal Chief. However, the recent social media post by The Bloodline Enforcer hinted at a future betrayal against the Undisputed Champion.

"I'm not "lil" brother anymore..."

It looks like Sikoa wanted to convey that he is no longer the little brother of anyone. This appears to be a warning not only to The Usos but also to the Undisputed Champion. In their real-life relationship, Sikoa is the younger brother of The Usos and cousin of Roman Reigns.

Therefore, the statement from The Bloodline Enforcer could have two possible interpretations. It could be directed solely at the Samoan Twins, or it could also include a warning to The Tribal Chief himself.

Roman Reigns' face turn at SummerSlam 2023?

For those unaware, earlier reports indicated that there were plans for twists and turns in The Bloodline saga, potentially leading to a face turn for The Tribal Chief. If these reports proved to be true, WWE may choose to execute Reign's face turn at the Biggest Party of Summer.

The company could also utilize the potential betrayal by The Enforcer to generate sympathy for The Tribal Chief. This also facilitates his transition into a babyface role again in the company. This storyline development could also pave the way for a feud between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns.

The Usos won the Bloodline Civil War match by pinning Roman Reigns at MITB

So, it appears that the upcoming premium live event of WWE will be the culmination of The Bloodline saga. The match between Jey and Roman carries the weight of revenge for both competitors. Jey Uso has the chance to come full circle by defeating The Tribal Chief once again.

On the other hand, the Undisputed Champion has the opportunity to reclaim his position at the top after suffering a pinfall loss at Money in the Bank.

The outcome of this match will have significant implications for the ongoing storyline and the future direction of The Bloodline saga.

