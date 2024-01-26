Roman Reigns to kick top WWE Superstar out of The Bloodline on SmackDown tonight? Speculating potential swerve

As Roman Reigns prepares to put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal Four-Way match this Saturday, things could get messy for The Bloodline on SmackDown tonight.

Just a night before the marquee event, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa will clash in a rematch from the October 13 episode of SmackDown last year.

The Enforcer has been on a downward spiral since destroying John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023, which was also surprisingly his last win in WWE. He has since failed to live up to The Tribal Heir's standard and has lost every match he has competed in thus far.

Despite his recent shortcomings, Sikoa took responsibility for his failures and assured Reigns that he would fix things last week.

Unfortunately, he fell victim to Randy Orton's RKO in the main event. It's no secret that Sikoa has let Reigns down, and another loss to Knight could result in him getting kicked out of The Bloodline just before the Royal Rumble.

Of course, The Enforcer can prove his worth by helping The Head of the Table retain his title the following night. But this would cause a rift within The Bloodline and officially sow the seeds toward an inevitable Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa match.

Top WWE Superstar vows to dethrone Roman Reigns

Speaking to The Collection with Brad Gilmore, AJ Styles claimed that it's time for The Tribal Chief to drop his Undisputed Universal Championship to him:

"What is important is the WWE Championship and you know, I want it back. I haven't had it in a while, it's time for Roman Reigns to let loose of the championship and let someone like AJ Styles grab it and run with it. It's going to be a hard-fought battle because you got two other guys that want it just as bad as I do with Randy Orton and LA Knight so we'll see what happens."

The Phenomenal One has had a bad track record against The Head of the Table in the past. Will he make history at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Only time will tell.

