Roman Reigns to no longer main event WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns has main-evented four consecutive WrestleManias ever since he became the Universal Champion at Payback 2020. The 39-year-old unified the Universal and the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 38. He lost the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and so far the top speculation has been that The Head of The Table will be a part of the main event at WrestleMania 41 as well.

However, Reigns shared an intense moment with Seth Rollins and CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2025. The Visionary and the Undisputed Tribal Chief were trying to eliminate each other when The Second City Saint pushed both of them over the top rope. This was followed by Logan Paul eliminating The Best in The World. At ringside, a shocked Reigns was unleashing his frustration on Punk when The Visionary Stomped him twice before brawling with the 46-year-old.

The rising tension between the three superstars is becoming worthy of a showdown at WrestleMania. Instead of booking Reigns for the main event at the upcoming Show of Shows in Las Vegas, the Triple H-led creative team can give fans a non-title Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

The OG Bloodline leader is the face of WWE, Seth Rollins is the company's workhorse, while CM Punk is a bonafide legend. The stadium will be sold out if Triple H brings these three forces together in a Triple Threat Match, especially if he makes it a Last Man Standing or a Hell in a Cell Match.

However, this is speculative at this point.

Seth Rollins claims Roman Reigns is out indefinitely

The degree to which The Visionary has injured his former Shield "brother" is unknown. Neither WWE nor Paul Heyman has commented on the exact nature of Roman Reigns' injuries, though Michael Cole did reveal last night that the former world champion is out for the foreseeable future. Seth Rollins also commented on this topic during his promo on RAW.

As per the former World Heavyweight Champion, Reigns is severely injured and "is out indefinitely." The Architect added that he knows the ''truth'' because he is the one who ''hurt'' Roman.

“Roman Reigns is out indefinitely, some sort of injury. Let me tell you something. Roman Reigns is hurt. Roman doesn't want to admit it, Paul Heyman's not going to tell you the truth; WWE's not going to tell you the truth, but I'll tell you the truth because I'm the one who hurt him,” he said.

It will be interesting to see when Roman returns to live programming.

