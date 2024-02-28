Roman Reigns to lose his championship after 38-year-old WWE RAW Superstar interferes at WrestleMania? Exploring the idea

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40, and it's safe to say that the epic rematch will not be one-sided. Although members of The Bloodline could interfere (as usual) to ensure Reigns wins, Rhodes has backup, too.

Seth Rollins is The American Nightmare's main ally on the Road to WrestleMania. However, The Bloodline has become stronger with the return of The Rock.

Rhodes and Rollins won't overcome Reigns' faction alone, so who else could join the babyfaces?

Judging by how the overall buildup to WrestleMania 40 is shaping up, one man has enough reason to ensure that Roman Reigns does not walk out of the event as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. That man is Jey Uso.

The 38-year-old WWE RAW Superstar has focused more on singles competition since leaving The Bloodline and SmackDown last year. However, because of his twin brother Jimmy Uso, a recent development could force Jey to confront his family again.

Why Jey Uso can bring about Roman Reigns' downfall in WWE

On the February 19th edition of WWE RAW, Jey Uso could have dethroned Gunther to become the new Intercontinental Champion. But this massive outcome did not happen.

A distraction from Jimmy Uso shifted the winning odds, and just like that, Jey's Road to WrestleMania has drastically changed. The real-life brothers are seemingly on a collision course for The Show of Shows.

But why should Jey Uso align with Cody Rhodes when it comes to fighting Roman Reigns and his allies? If you remember, Rhodes was the one who brought Jey to Monday Night RAW last year. So, it may be time for the former Bloodline member to repay the favor.

Should Reigns vs. Rhodes turn into an interference fest at WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso's presence might decide if The Tribal Chief is finally dethroned.

After all, family drama would be a fitting end to The Bloodline's era-defining dominance.

