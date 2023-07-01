Roman Reigns may have just orchestrated the implosion of The Bloodline. On the SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2023, he made one major mistake that could potentially lead to the end of The Bloodline.

The Bloodline story has been the greatest that many wrestling fans have seen in a long time. Roman Reigns has been the key figure in it all, with his "Mad King" like persona as The Tribal Chief, requiring everybody to stay in line, follow his orders, and obey him without question.

When he found that certain members weren't doing this, they were bullied, manipulated, and humiliated to a breaking point, which is what happened to Jimmy and Jey Uso.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Usos told Roman Reigns that they would personally vote for Solo Sikoa to be the next Tribal Chief, and this is something that didn't go unnoticed by fans who reacted to it in a big way on Twitter.

Roman Reigns laughed off the idea of Solo Sikoa being the next in line to the throne, and this was one major mistake that may lead to the end of The Bloodline.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Does Solo turn on Roman at



#SmackDown Roman Reigns laughing at The Usos saying Solo Sikoa could be the next Tribal Chief.Does Solo turn on Roman at #MITB Roman Reigns laughing at The Usos saying Solo Sikoa could be the next Tribal Chief.Does Solo turn on Roman at #MITB? 👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/OHRrMiyAcM

Given that Solo didn't find it as funny as Reigns did, this could be what leads to him turning on The Tribal Chief and officially cementing the end of The Bloodline.

Are fans getting another Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso match?

Another moment that was noticed by fans was the fact that Reigns was face-to-face with Jey Uso, telling him that he is nothing without The Tribal Chief.

While Jey looked a bit shaken, The Usos stuck to their resolve, and it led to an incredible brawl in what was undoubtedly one of the best go-home shows to a premium live event fans have seen in a while.

The moment between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns may have also been a subtle tease of a rematch between them. Jey Uso was Reigns' victim in two consecutive premium live events, namely Clash of Champions & Hell in a Cell 2020, as he embarked on his 1,000-plus day run as Universal Champion.

The Bloodline Civil War match is now rumored to be the new main event of Money in the Bank 2023. It will be interesting to see which team will come out on top.

Would you like to see Reigns and Jey square off again? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

