Roman Reigns to miss SummerSlam after the new Big Dog of WWE puts him out of commission? Possibility explored

Roman Reigns' WWE return has generated more excitement among fans for SummerSlam 2025. Fans are ready to witness The Tribal Chief's match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Recently, reports disclosed that the OTC was earlier supposed to clash with Seth Rollins in a singles bout.

Ad

However, due to The Visionary's real-life injury, WWE was forced to cancel this entire storyline. Still, Reigns returned on RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event and took out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to send a big message.

In an unexpected twist, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may be put out of commission on the red brand. This could lead to him missing out on SummerSlam 2025, and this might be the work of the new Big Dog of WWE, Bron Breakker.

Ad

Trending

During the latest episode of RAW, Breakker and Paul Heyman were engaged in a segment with Gunther before the Gauntlet Match to decide his next challenger. During this, The Oracle mentioned Bron was the 'Big Dog,' in addition to a few other gimmicks. This was the same name that the company used to refer to Roman Reigns during his babyface run before his Tribal Chief gimmick.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

In this potential scenario, the former NXT Champion may wait for an opportunity in the upcoming episodes of the red brand before he launches an attack on Reigns. This attack will eventually lead to the OTC getting incapacitated, forcing him to miss this year's Biggest Party of The Summer.

Also, it's crucial to note that Bron Breakker was the one who already put Roman on hiatus during RAW after WrestleMania. So, it won't be a surprise if he pulls this off again by destroying The Head of the Table.

Ad

The Triple H-led creative team is strongly booking the 27-year-old star, which is evident from his performance in the Gauntlet Match this week on RAW. Putting the OG Bloodline leader out of commission will solidify his domination on Monday Night RAW despite the absence of his leader, Seth Rollins.

WWE gives a major Roman Reigns update heading towards SummerSlam 2025

As we move towards SummerSlam 2025, WWE has disclosed a major update for Roman Reigns. The sports entertainment juggernaut has revealed that Reigns will make his presence felt in both episodes of the red brand before the forthcoming premium live event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This news has come as a relief for the fans, who were waiting for the OTC to appear regularly for the past few months. It also suggests that the Triple H creative regime is doing its best to utilize the OTC1's comeback to build hype for SummerSlam 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.