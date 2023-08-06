SummerSlam 2023 is officially in the history books, and WWE deserves credit for delivering a memorable premium live event. The action-packed show had it all -- high-profile matches, unforgettable bouts, jaw-dropping swerves, and a title change. It is safe to say the third of the company's annual big-four PLEs has paved the way for several exciting feuds.

Top superstars from WWE RAW and SmackDown, including current champions, will find themselves in hot waters as the creative team sets its sights on Payback. The potential rivalries starting this week could see huge returns and long-term booking.

Here, we look at the five biggest WWE feuds that can start on SmackDown and RAW after SummerSlam. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso shocked the WWE Universe when he betrayed his brother Jey Uso during the latter's Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns. Jimmy returned at SummerSlam following a month's absence and turned on his brother.

The creative team will likely address the reason behind the betrayal on Friday Night SmackDown later this week. Whether it comes down to Jimmy's jealousy or personal ambitions, one thing remains certain - we are in for an epic rivalry. Jey Uso recently stated that his dream match would be to face his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania.

The two brothers will kickstart an intense feud in the aftermath of SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if Reigns played a role in manipulating Jimmy all by himself or via his Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Many expected Jey Uso to dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but the Tribal Chief retained. For the first time since WrestleMania, what's immediately next for Reigns is unclear. The creative team could use a brief window to give him a break from relentless Bloodline drama and have him feud with a different compelling opponent.

Enter Randy Orton. The Viper has not appeared on WWE television since May last year when he suffered a back injury. He underwent surgery and spent more than a year recovering. Orton's return is still unclear as some reports claim that he is not medically cleared yet, but it was noted that The Viper was spotted in Detroit this weekend.

The arena would erupt if Randy Orton returned and kickstarted a title feud with Reigns after SummerSlam. It would account for an unexpected but welcome surprise.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, whereas Brock Lesnar suffered defeat in his rubber match against Cody Rhodes at the premium live event. Interestingly, The Beast has actively competed throughout the year and may not take a break after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Since Lesnar cannot challenge Roman Reigns for the title, he could target Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Fans have wanted to see them compete in a match since they crossed paths in the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year. The former UFC star evidently went the extra mile to put Cody Rhodes over during their feud.

The Beast would undoubtedly work wonders for Gunther's current run, especially now that he is less than 40 days away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

#4. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

One of the biggest matches of the night saw Finn Balor challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although Finn came close to beating The Architect, Priest's plan to help his fellow Judgment Day member backfired and caused The Prince's loss in the match at SummerSlam. Rollins walked away with his title, while Balor argued with Priest after the bout.

This is the second time Priest's presence indirectly prevented Finn Balor from winning the world championship, and The Prince is bound to make it personal.

There has been tension between both The Judgment Day members for some time now, and it appears that the events at SummerSlam would be the last straw. It will be interesting to see how their rivalry will factor into the faction's implosion.

#5. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship

The only triple-threat match scheduled for SummerSlam 2023 saw Asuka put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. The bout ended with Belair picking up a win after pinning The Empress of Tomorrow, moments after the latter attacked Charlotte with the blue mist.

However, Belair's celebration was short-lived as IYO SKY walked out to a massive pop to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. Bayley used the MITB briefcase to hit Asuka and Charlotte at ringside, taking them out of the equation. IYO then cashed in her contract and defeated The EST to become the new WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam.

The EST of WWE will not take the short title reign lightly and will engage in an extended title feud with IYO SKY. This would allow Bayley to focus on her feud with Shotzi, giving it a little more time before the storyline reverts to the growing tension between her and SKY.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here