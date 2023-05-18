Roman Reigns' old rival could return and dethrone him by finally defeating him for the first time

Roman Reigns currently holds a tight grip over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He retained his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and has shown no signs of defending it anytime soon.

Reigns will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023 as he teams with Solo Sikoa. However, Reigns might have to defend his world title at Money in the Bank in July. If he competes at the show, a rematch against his old rival, Drew McIntyre, makes the most sense.

Rumors are swirling that McIntyre, who has been sidelined since WrestleMania 39, might make a triumphant comeback ahead of the upcoming Money in the Bank show and defeat Reigns in a long-awaited one-on-one showdown. Xero News has even reported that McIntyre has negotiated a new, lucrative contract, further fueling the speculation.

Drew McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns last year at Clash at the Castle and failed to win the coveted championship in Cardiff. However, he could get a second shot as MITB is being held in London this year. McIntyre's potential return would not only invigorate the live crowd but also give fans at home a moment to remember if he defeats Reigns in singles competition for the first time in his career.

Could WWE plan a surprise surrounding Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre?

The Scottish Warrior was recently removed from the promotional material of MITB 2023 despite earlier being presented as a star attraction for the show. However, the company added Roman Reigns to the show, which was previously not advertised. The company could be planning a major swerve to make the fans believe that McIntyre might not return soon.

Many viewers were distraught when Reigns defeated McIntyre last year, as they felt The Scottish Warrior deserved the moment after his remarkable run during the Pandemic era. With Reigns set to reach the 1000-day mark as champion at Night of Champions, the company could finally pull the trigger and crown a new titleholder.

As fans eagerly await the Money in the Bank show, the rumored return of Drew McIntyre seems more likely than ever. If the former champion can overcome Reigns in London and beat him for the first time in singles action, it would cement his status as one of the top competitors in WWE.

