5 unlikely names who could face Roman Reigns after WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has been the standard-bearer that other WWE Superstars strive to be. Regardless of whether you love him or love to hate him, it is impossible to deny his success and his meteoric rise to the top of the industry.

With SummerSlam right around the corner, Reigns is set to collide with Brock Lesnar at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. While the rivalry between Brock and Roman is full of fireworks and epic moments, it is safe to assume that this story may very well come to an end in Music City.

If that is the case, the question remains: "Who's next" for The Tribal Chief?

There are plenty of main event-caliber superstars who could step up to the plate. But what about the dark horses? Who are the guys that most may not consider, yet have the skills to be a contender?

Here are five unlikely names who could step up and face Roman Reigns after SummerSlam.

#5. Intercontinental Champion Gunther

WWE officials are reportedly high on Gunther

In the latter half of the 2000s, an angry-looking Austrian brute began making a name for himself all over the European wrestling scene. Early on, most fans recognized him as "Walter," which was the moniker that he was known by for most of his wrestling career.

WWE officials eventually took notice of Walter, and in early 2019, he made his debut in NXT UK. While Walter's WWE run has had its share of ups and downs, he has remained a quality in-ring competitor and has earned his way onto the main roster. He is now known as Gunther and is the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

There have been rumors of top WWE officials being very high on Gunther. This is probably why the Austrian superstar has already captured the Intercontinental title. With that said, it's not impossible to think that Gunther could be in line to have a feud with Roman Reigns soon.

#4. Former WWE Champion The Miz

The Miz is set to face Logan Paul at Summerslam!

Just a little over 20 years ago, a nerdy 20-year-old wrestling fanatic from a Cleveland-area suburb found himself on reality television via MTV's The Real World. His name was Mike Mizanin, and roughly two years later, this super fan was on his way to living his dream as a WWE Superstar.

The Miz's story is an incredible tale of perserverance in the face of doubters. The eight-time Intercontinental Champion has made it to the top of the wrestling world and continues to prove his naysayers wrong.

The Miz is set to face the company's newest signee Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Depending on how this feud evolves, it may or may not turn into something long-term. Regardless, The Miz is certainly no stranger to the main event scene, therefore he could easily get bumped into an angle with Roman Reigns.

#3. Cody Rhodes

Could we see Cody go after The Tribal Chief after he recovers from his injury?

Cody Rhodes comes from wrestling royalty. He has proven throughout his career to have an incredible wrestling mindset and has always delivered quality performances in the ring.

Cody parted ways with WWE in 2016 following creative differences with the company. After globetrotting for a bit, he landed what appeared to be a dream job as an Executive Vice President for the startup promotion AEW. After a successful run, however, Rhodes parted ways with AEW in early 2022.

Cody became a top babyface in WWE from the moment he appeared at WrestleMania. The three-time TNT Champion made it clear that winning the WWE Championship was his primary motivation in returning to Vince McMahon's company.

Unfortunately, those plans were derailed when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and his return time is currently not known. His challenge for Roman's title is inevitable, but could we see The American Nightmare return sooner than expected to face off with The Tribal Chief?

#2. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston has proven he can rise to any occasion!

When we talk about superstars who have consistently worked from behind the proverbial 8-ball, Kofi Kingston is the very first person who comes to mind. Kofi has handled the ups and downs of his career with class and a constant smile on his face. This is what makes him so easy to root for.

Kofi defied the odds and reached the pinnacle of his career at WrestleMania 35 when he defeated Daniel Bryan to become the new WWE Champion. However, things seem to have hit a wall lately, and while Kofi is still adored by the WWE Universe, it seems as if he is struggling to find his way back to main event status.

Kofi is more than capable of achieving greatness once again. Once the company's creative brass decide to let Kofi fly, perhaps a storyline featuring Kofi and Roman Reigns will be on the cards. If done properly, this could be a very compelling rivalry.

#1. Disgruntled AEW star MJF

Could it happen? Never say never!

I know, I know...this is probably the last person you thought you'd see on a list of potential opponents for Roman Reigns. However, if you simply take a look at the professional wrestling landscape, this is not completely out of the realm of possibility.

Unless you live under a rock, you are probably aware of the current rift between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan. While some think the entire thing is a work, it is looking more likely that the waters are rough between Max and Tony. Perhaps we'll all get fooled and they'll work things out. But then again, maybe they won't.

If MJF makes the move to WWE, which many are convinced that he will sooner or later, his incredible natural talent could propel him straight to the top. And who better to introduce MJF to WWE than The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns? Stranger things have happened.

