Roman Reigns to recruit legendary WWE tag team to replace The Usos after Royal Rumble? Possible swerve explored

Roman Reigns regained the Ula Fala after beating Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat on RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this month. The Reigning, Defending, Undisputed Tribal Chief has now shifted his focus to Royal Rumble 2025, as he is set to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The 39-year-old is determined to win the Rumble and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Amid this, recent comments from Reigns have sparked speculation that he may recruit The New Day as potential replacements for The Usos after Royal Rumble 2025. In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, the OTC was asked about his thoughts on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turning on Big E last month. In response, Reigns gave an interesting answer, praising them for their performances and stating that "they finally made the right choice."

Additionally, Reigns acknowledged that the duo had now taken "ownership," which is something The Head of The Table seemingly appreciates. Following this, speculation has arisen that Roman Reigns may recruit The New Day if Jey Uso becomes too self-centered in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Currently, Jimmy Uso is solely focused on his rivalry with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf and Tonga may take out Big Jim, leading to his absence from the 30-man match this Saturday. Meanwhile, Jey Uso, who has been competing as a singles star on RAW, is fully focused on winning the Rumble to earn another world title shot. This means he may prioritize his success over helping Reigns claim victory.

If this scenario unfolds, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could step up in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and aid Roman Reigns, helping the former world champion survive and ultimately win the match. Should this happen, fans may witness The Usos being replaced by The New Day, as the undisputed Tribal Chief is unlikely to tolerate Jey Uso’s self-centered approach.

While this scenario is purely speculative, it can introduce an interesting twist to the ongoing Bloodline saga ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Does Roman Reigns have real-life heat with a current WWE champion?

In the same interview, The Head of The Table also discussed Cody Rhodes and the latter's current Undisputed WWE Championship reign. Roman Reigns acknowledged Rhodes as a great champion.

However, the 39-year-old believes that The American Nightmare has never been more relevant than when he was involved in the OG Bloodline circle.

Furthermore, Roman clarified that there is no real-life heat or backstage drama between him and Cody. He emphasized that, at the end of the day, it’s all about pushing each other to get better, adding that the "cream rises to the top!" This statement confirms that any perceived real-life issues between Reigns and Rhodes are purely speculation.

It will be interesting to see if Cody and Roman lock horns inside the squared circle at WWE WrestleMania 41.

