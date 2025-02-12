Roman Reigns to return as heel and replace top WWE star in the Elimination Chamber Match? Possibility analyzed

Roman Reigns is currently absent from WWE and has not appeared in the Stamford-based promotion since his loss in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The company has already announced that Roman will be out for the foreseeable future due to an attack from Seth Rollins following their post-elimination chaos.

Amid this, there is speculation that The Original Tribal Chief could return as a heel at Elimination Chamber and replace Seth Rollins in the match if the latter qualifies. As of now, The Visionary is set to clash with Finn Bálor in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE RAW. So far, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul have qualified, joining John Cena in this high-profile bout.

However, if Rollins qualifies, it's possible that he could suffer a last-minute backstage attack from The OTC. This could prevent Rollins from competing in the match, ultimately leading to Roman Reigns taking his place.

Currently, Roman Reigns' character has shown more babyface elements, but this attack could serve as a villainous move, officially turning him heel. Additionally, it could be a form of vengeance by The OTC for Rollins' post-elimination assault at Royal Rumble 2025.

Reports suggest that the Head of the Table is expected to miss Elimination Chamber, However, with WrestleMania 41 approaching and Chamber being the final PLE before the Show of Shows, surprises are always possible. Furthermore, a match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns is rumored to be part of the WrestleMania 41 card. This angle would help intensify the rivalry between all three superstars.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and whether Roman Reigns will be part of the Elimination Chamber PLE or not.

What if Roman Reigns does not become a part of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE?

If The OTC is not part of the Elimination Chamber PLE and misses the show, fans could probably witness his return in the fallout episodes. Since the Chamber PLE is the final stop before this year’s WrestleMania, there is a high chance that The OTC will return as soon as possible after the event.

His return will set up his WrestleMania 41 feud, and the company will continue to build the storyline as we inch closer to The Show of Shows. If WWE plans to book Roman vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for WrestleMania 41, an appearance by the OTC on RAW Netflix is also a realistic possibility.

